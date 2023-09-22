Employees of the Month, August 2023: Napa County Expansion Team

In response to The Napa Valley Register eliminating 4 weekdays of publishing and moving delivery to the mail, we recently expanded our news coverage in Napa County with a 7-day home delivery force. This region deserves dependable and trustworthy journalism, and we are proud to prevent Napa from becoming a “news desert.”

This expansion was truly a team effort. Our newsroom added staff, significantly increased the number of stories in this area, and stood up a Napa section on our website along with a printed Sunday Napa section.

Our distribution team developed route structures and secured carriers to make deliveries. And our marketing and sales teams developed multi-media campaigns to announce our expansion and secure subscribers. We are proud to recognize this group of individuals for their great work on this project. They, along with several others, worked quickly to successfully expand our role as a trusted news provider in this area.

Napa County Expansion Team:

Kinel Brown – Distribution Director

Kris Patalano – Director of Planning & Analysis

Jaime Monte – Director of Audience Development

Matt Kehoe - Marketing Director

Allison Gibson – North Bay Business Journal Editor

Bryce Martin - Press Democrat Senior Editor