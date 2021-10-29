Environmental group files appeal on controversial vineyard project in Napa County

An environmental group has filed an appeal with Napa County over a contentious vineyard development project backed by Craig and Kathryn Hall, owners of the Hall and Walt wine labels.

The Center for Biological Diversity filed an appeal with the Napa County Board of Supervisors on Monday challenging an administrative approval of a plan to mitigate the removal of 14,000 trees for the Walt Ranch development and its effect on greenhouse-gas emissions.

“Chopping down so many carbon-sequestering trees at Walt Ranch without a responsible plan in place would be foolish, and it’ll contribute to a worsening emergency that spells disaster for the entire valley,” said Ross Middlemiss, an attorney for the center.

The group argues that the mitigation plan does not comply with the California Environmental Quality Act and would preserve fewer existing woodlands in exchange for a development it contends is vague and unsupported by science.

The project — now consisting of 209 vineyard acres — was originally proposed in 2008 and has been mired in battles in the courts as well as at the county level.

Public input sought on new pesticide notification system

The California Department of Pesticide Regulation will hold two webinars next week to solicit public input on developing a new advance notification system for pesticide spraying in their local areas.

The department received $10 million in the state budget to develop the tool to better inform residents when pesticides are being applied near their home, school or work. It is scheduled to launch by 2024.

A Nov. 2 webinar will be held from 9 a.m. to 11:30 a.m. in English with simultaneous Spanish interpretation and another one will be held on Nov. 3 from 5:30 p.m. 8 p.m. in Spanish with simultaneous English interpretation

Details are available on DPR’s website.

Cliff Lede Vineyards promotes family member

Second-generation vintner Jason Lede has taken over as director of communications at his family’s winery in Yountville.

His father, Cliff, founded Cliff Lede Vineyards in 2002 when he purchased a 60-acre estate in the Stags Leap District of Napa Valley. The company later bought the Savoy Vineyard in Anderson Valley in 2011 and with that created FEL Wines.

Jason Lede joined Lede Family Wines in 2015. He spent four years managing wholesale sales across several states and for the last two years served as its hospitality manager.

Compiled by Bill Swindell. Submit items to bill.swindell@pressdemocrat.com.