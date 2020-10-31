Exchange Bank of Santa Rosa reports drop in net income for the third quarter

Exchange Bank on Friday reported net income of $7.98 million for the third quarter, a 14.6% decrease from the $9.35 million in earnings from the same period in 2019.

The Santa Rosa-based bank also said its net interest income declined slightly from $24.92 million during the July-through-September quarter last year to $24.08 million during the same quarter this year. That income is the difference between revenue generated from loans subtracting interest paid on deposits.

The bank said in a statement it was “negatively impacted” by declines in yields on loans and investments in an environment when U.S. Treasury yields are near historic lows.

That was offset some by growth of $260 million in federal Paycheck Protection Program small business loans on its books and other liquid investments that totaled about $180 million.

“In a historically low-interest-rate environment, we have produced good operating results and our credit quality remains strong,” said Gary Hartwick, the bank’s chief executive officer retiring on Dec. 31.