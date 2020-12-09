Exchange Bank opens new Sebastopol branch

Exchange Bank recently opened a Sebastopol branch at 840 Gravenstein Highway North, located just a block from where its previous branch had been since 1995.

The new branch features a customer lounge area, free Wi-Fi and cash recyclers for quick service. The Santa Rosa-based banking company said Tuesday the Sebastopol location opened in October without the typical opening ceremony because of COVID-19 restrictions.

Ann Hudson, senior vice president of retail banking, said the goal was for a “welcoming space” where customers are comfortable transacting business.

You can reach Staff Writer Bill Swindell at 707-521-5233 or bill.swindell@pressdemocrat.com. On Twitter @BillSwindell.