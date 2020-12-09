Subscribe

Exchange Bank opens new Sebastopol branch

BILL SWINDELL
THE PRESS DEMOCRAT
December 8, 2020, 6:17PM
Updated 1 hour ago

Exchange Bank recently opened a Sebastopol branch at 840 Gravenstein Highway North, located just a block from where its previous branch had been since 1995.

The new branch features a customer lounge area, free Wi-Fi and cash recyclers for quick service. The Santa Rosa-based banking company said Tuesday the Sebastopol location opened in October without the typical opening ceremony because of COVID-19 restrictions.

Ann Hudson, senior vice president of retail banking, said the goal was for a “welcoming space” where customers are comfortable transacting business.

You can reach Staff Writer Bill Swindell at 707-521-5233 or bill.swindell@pressdemocrat.com. On Twitter @BillSwindell.

UPDATED: Please read and follow our commenting policy:

  • This is a family newspaper, please use a kind and respectful tone.
  • No profanity, hate speech or personal attacks. No off-topic remarks.
  • No disinformation about current events.
  • We will remove any comments — or commenters — that do not follow this commenting policy.
Send a letter to the editor

Our Network

Sonoma Index-Tribune
Petaluma Argus Courier
North Bay Business Journal
Sonoma Magazine
Bite Club Eats
La Prensa Sonoma
Emerald Report
Spirited Magazine