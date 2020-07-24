Exchange Bank reports 12% drop in earnings for second quarter

Exchange Bank reported on Friday net income of $7.85 million during the second quarter compared to $9.01 million in the same time period in 2019, a 12.8% decrease.

The Santa Rosa-based bank attributed the April-through-June quarterly results to declines in net interest income — the difference between the revenue generated from loans minus the interest paid on deposits — as well other areas such as interchange fees, overdraft fee income and reduction in U.S. Small Business Administration revenue outside of the federal Paycheck Protection Program.

As a result of that federal lending program to provide small business money to retain workers, Exchange Bank had a year-over-year increase of about $415 million or 18% in deposit balances.

“Given the significant negative impact of the coronavirus pandemic on businesses and households, the bank is relatively pleased with the second quarter results,” Gary Hartwick, Exchange’s CEO said. “While our outlook for a quick economic turnaround is guarded, the bank is well-positioned to meet future challenges that may arise.”