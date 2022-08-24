Facebook, Twitter and others remove pro-U.S. influence campaign

SAN FRANCISCO — Facebook, Instagram, WhatsApp and Twitter have removed an influence operation from their networks that promoted U.S. foreign policy interests abroad, according to a report Wednesday by researchers from the Stanford Internet Observatory and research company Graphika.

It was the first time that an influence campaign pushing U.S. interests abroad had been discovered and taken down from the social media platforms. The operation, which ran for almost five years on eight social networks and messaging apps, promoted the views, values and goals of the United States while attacking the interests of Russia, China, Iran and other countries, the researchers found.

The accounts behind the operation often posed as news outlets or took on the personas of people who didn’t exist, posting content in at least seven languages. The posts criticized countries like Russia for engaging in “imperialist wars” in Syria and Africa, while praising American aid efforts in Central Asia and Iraq.

Meta, which owns Facebook, Instagram and WhatsApp, said the “country of origin” of the accounts was the United States, while Twitter said the “presumptive countries of origin” for the accounts were the United States and Britain, according to the report.

“It’s the first time we’ve seen something like this,” said Renée DiResta, research manager at the Stanford Internet Observatory. “It’s the first time we’ve seen a pro-U.S. foreign influence operation taken down by Twitter and Meta.”

Researchers have long suspected that influence operations promoting U.S. interests abroad have been active, although no specific efforts had previously been documented and studied.

The U.S. government does not comment on covert programs. Brig. Gen. Pat Ryder, a Pentagon spokesperson, said the agency “will look into and assess any information that Facebook or Twitter provides.”

Twitter and Meta removed the accounts in July and August, according to the report. The other platforms that were used in the operation were Telegram, Google’s YouTube, and Russian social media networks VKontakte and Odnoklassniki.

Twitter said it had no comment on the report. Meta did not respond to requests for comment.

In an email, YouTube said it had terminated several channels posting in Arabic, Farsi and Russian to promote U.S. foreign affairs, including channels linked to a U.S. consulting firm, as part of an investigation into coordinated influence operations. It said its findings were similar to those in the report.