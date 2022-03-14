Facebook’s parent company will make employees do their own laundry

The salad days of Facebook’s lavish employee perks may be coming to an end.

Meta, parent company of Facebook, told employees Friday that it was cutting back or eliminating free services such as laundry and dry cleaning and was pushing back the dinner bell for a free meal to 6:30 p.m. from 6 p.m., according to seven company employees who spoke on the condition of anonymity.

The new dinner time is an inconvenience because the last of the company’s shuttles that take employees to and from their homes typically leaves the office at 6 p.m. It will also make it more difficult for workers to stock up on hefty to-go boxes of food and bring them to their refrigerators at home.

The moves are a reflection of changing workplace culture in Silicon Valley. Tech companies, which often offer lifestyle perks in return for employees spending long hours in the office, are preparing to adjust to a new hybrid work model.

At Meta, for example, many employees are scheduled to return to the company’s offices March 28, although some will continue to work from home and others will come into the office less often.

The changes could be a warning shot for employees at other companies that are preparing to return to the office after two years of the coronavirus pandemic. Google, Amazon, Meta and others have long offered creature comforts such as on-site medical attention, sushi buffets, candy stores and beanbag chairs to lure and retain top talent.

Meta has had a difficult past few months, although company officials say the changes to perks are not related. For years, the company dominated the social media landscape. Now it is undergoing dramatic changes as its user growth stalls and younger competitors such as TikTok gain traction worldwide. Investors have been questioning the long-term prospects of the company’s advertising business model. Its market capitalization has dropped by half, to $515 billion. Some employees are debating whether they should be searching for new jobs as they see the value of their stock-based compensation plummet.

Meta discussed the changes to its perks program for months as it explored how to shift to the new, hybrid workplace model, said two employees. The company has also expanded employees’ wellness stipends to $3,000 this year from roughly $700 in an attempt to accommodate for removing some of the other in-office perks.