Facing unmasked diners and sick colleagues, restaurant workers around the US worry about safety - and their livelihoods

On June 17, Jennifer Moreau received a text that said Senate Blue Ash, the suburban Cincinnati restaurant where she worked as a cook, would be closed the following day. All employees would be required to get tested for the coronavirus on their day off, the owner and executive team wrote. According to the restaurant, a line cook had just tested positive.

"Obviously discretions [sic] is key so please refrain from related posts on social media, as it would affect all of our livelihoods," the text explained, according to a screenshot Moreau shared with The Washington Post.

Moreau dutifully got tested but didn't visit the recommended clinic. She found one closer to her home. Moreau thought it also provided same-day results. It didn't. Executive chef Leroy Ansley, who declined to comment for this story, was not happy. He exchanged texts with Moreau, which she shared with The Post, indicating that her decision had put him in a bind, as the restaurant reopened on June 19 with less than half its kitchen staff. Ansley even sent Moreau a photo of chef and co-owner Daniel Wright in a black mask.

"I have to have Dan come in and peel potatoes," Ansley texted. "It is what it is."

Moreau, 49, never returned to Senate Blue Ash.

She had reasons, starting with her son, Alex Allen, who was a cook at a sister restaurant and who tested positive for the coronavirus on June 23. Even though she tested negative, Moreau was required to quarantine for two weeks because she lives in the same house with her son. But Moreau was also put off by the way Queen City Hospitality Group, the parent of Senate Blue Ash, handled the situation. She didn't like the social media blackout on the restaurant's positive employee. She worried, too, the workplace wasn't safe after a 24-hour shutdown and a round of rapid-response tests, which have a 20 percent false-negative rate. She, after all, has elderly parents, including her mom, who already had contracted the virus.

"Our customers have the right to know that the people serving their food have been exposed to COVID," said Moreau, who contacted Restaurant Opportunities Centers United, an advocacy group for hospitality workers, and filed a complaint against Queen City with the National Labor Relations Board.

"It's highly likely that some of them that tested negative were actually positive, which made me even more afraid to go back to work," added Moreau, who worked next to the cook who tested positive. "None of these tests are 100 percent."

Wright, the co-owner of Queen City, denies the accusations and says his company is "doing everything that we can to keep our restaurants safe." He instead points a finger instead at Moreau. He alleges she has been drumming up charges, and faking a coronavirus-positive result, just to collect the extra $600 a week in unemployment, back when it was still available. "Some people just don't want to work," he said.

Across the country, many hospitality workers are afraid to work right now in an industry that's fighting for survival with limited resources, conflicting reopening guidance from government and a significant portion of the population that continues to think the coronavirus is no worse than the seasonal flu. The reopening of restaurants, as Moreau's example shows, has also further frayed the already-fraught relationship between worker and employer.

Workers' fears are as individual as their situations. Some have loved ones who are immune-compromised, and they can't risk bringing the virus home. Some have their own health issues that make them vulnerable. Some work in a part of the country where people don't believe in wearing masks. Some worry their employers are not taking the pandemic seriously. Some have to interact with tourists who may be traveling from hot spots.

Some also have enough savings to try to ride out the pandemic without stepping back into restaurants and bars. But some, such as Lena Schlegelmilch, don't have that luxury. The jobs that offer the flexibility that Schlegelmilch needs - the 20-year-old is a junior at the University of Nebraska at Kearney - are mostly in the restaurant industry, so she continues to work as a server, cook and bartender at Thunderhead Brewing, where her father, Jamie, is general manager.

Since June 22, Gov. Pete Ricketts has allowed most Nebraska restaurants to operate at 100 percent capacity. The Republican governor has also encouraged, but not mandated, mask-wearing among residents. At Thunderhead Brewing, Schlegelmilch said, only about 10 percent of her customers wear masks at any time in the restaurant, creating many more opportunities every shift for the virus to pass from patron to staff. Those who don't wear a mask will sometimes mock her when she does. They'll say she's wearing a "face condom" or explain that "it doesn't protect you as much as you think that it should," she said.