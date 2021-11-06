Far Niente buys another Napa Valley wine property

Far Niente Family of Wineries and Vineyards has bought the Rutherford winery that previously housed Provenance Vineyards.

The Napa Valley wine company bought the facility from Treasury Wine Estates. In a separate transaction, Thomas Allen Wine Estates of Lodi bought the inventory and brand of Provenance Vineyards from Treasury Wine. Purchase prices were not revealed in the transactions that were announced on Tuesday.

Far Niente said it would repurpose the winery for the new home of its Bella Union label, which is scheduled to open in early 2023. The brand, which specializes in the blending of cabernet sauvignon, first came to the marketplace with its 2012 vintage with fruit initially from a 25-acre vineyard along Bella Oaks Lane. The brand has expanded to vineyards in Calistoga, Oak Knoll and Yountville.

Besides its namesake brand, Far Niente also has Nickel & Nickel and Post & Beam labels.

Crimson Wine Group reports positive earnings

Crimson Wine Group of Napa on Thursday reported net income of $284,000 for the third quarter, which was an improvement over a $1.3 million loss from the same period a year ago.

Crimson, which owns Pine Ridge Vineyards in Napa and Seghesio Family Vineyards in Healdsburg, reported sales of $17.1 million for the quarter, which was better than the $15.9 million from the same quarter in 2020.

The company in its filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission noted that its $3.8 million loan under the federal Paycheck Protection Act was fully forgiven in June. It also noted that it had a $3.5 million in inventory losses for the 2020 vintage for wildfires that broke out last year in both the North Bay as well as Oregon because of smoke taint to its wine grape crop. Crimson has received $300,000 in crop insurance settlements as a result of those incidents and said it anticipates additional settlements in the matter.

Local groups receive almost $500,000 in USDA funding

A coalition of local groups has received $446,500 in federal funding for a project to develop sustainable farming practices to lessen the effects from wildfires.

The grant was part of the federal Specialty Crop Block Grant Program from the U.S. Department of Agriculture. California received $54.5 million, which included $31.6 million in stimulus funding to address impacts of the coronavirus.

The coalition is comprised of the California Land Stewardship Institute along with the Sonoma County Winegrowers trade group and the California Department of Forestry and Fire Protection.

The effort seeks to help 1,800 farms — which grow mostly wine grapes — and their workers with training and education to develop more responsible farming practices because of the increase of wildfires in recent years. The goal is to implement these new practices on 10,000 new acres or 120 farms by 2024. The program will be evaluated through surveys and number of certifications as a result of the training.

Compiled by Bill Swindell. Submit items to bill.swindell@pressdemocrat.com.