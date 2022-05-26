FDA chief decries ‘shocking’ conditions at baby formula plant

The Abbott Nutrition plant in Michigan that was shut down in February, sparking a widespread baby formula shortage crisis, had a leaking roof, water pooled on the floor and cracks in key production equipment that allowed bacteria to get in and persist, Dr. Robert Califf, the head of the Food and Drug Administration, told a House panel Wednesday.

He detailed “egregiously unsanitary” conditions in the Sturgis, Michigan, plant to lawmakers during a hearing, but he also acknowledged that his agency’s response was too slow in addressing problems at the plant.

“Frankly, the inspection results were shocking,” Califf told members of the House Energy and Commerce Subcommittee on Oversight and Investigations. “We had no confidence in integrity of the quality program at the facility,” noting the agency worked with Justice Department officials to dictate steps the company needed to take to turn the facility around.

That effort is expected to result in the plant reopening June 4, Jonathon Hamilton, an Abbott spokesperson, said, with some formula expected to begin rolling out June 20. Officials hope new shipments will reach store shelves within six to eight weeks, although resumption of full production at the plant will take longer.

Abbott has replaced the leaking roof at the plant as well as the floor, Califf said.

House panel members sharply questioned the commissioner and other agency officials at the hearing. They also demanded answers from an Abbott executive about the plant’s troubled history as well as to how the company would correct glaring deficiencies and ease shortages that have agonized families across the country.

Christopher Calamari, an Abbott Nutrition senior vice president, offered little explanation for conditions at the Michigan factory but said he was “deeply, deeply sorry” about the shortages. He said the company was coordinating 50 flights a week from its formula plant in Ireland to a dozen U.S. airports to increase supplies.

“We are committed to ensuring that this never happens again,” Calamari said.

Rep. Gary Palmer, R-Alabama, pressed Calamari for specifics about why the company did not fix problems at the plant before the FDA forced its hand.

“We prioritize safety and compliance in our plants,” Calamari said. “And we’re committed to doing so and getting better coming out of this event.”

Palmer replied that he was not satisfied with that response.

Committee members pushed back against FDA and Biden administration assertions that it was difficult to recognize in real time the extent of the contamination and the resulting nationwide breakdown in the supply chain. The Abbott plant had produced one-quarter of the nation’s infant formula, including tailored formulas for people with specialized nutritional needs.

“There was a life-and-death crisis in front of the FDA, but they failed to see the severity of the situations,” said Rep. Cathy McMorris Rodgers, R-Wash. “We must solve the immediate issue and also ensure that we are taking action so this situation never happens again.”

The agency had discovered a battery of problems at the plant in the fall. At the same time, reports began emerging of babies who had been hospitalized with a rare bacteria. Cronobacter sakazakii, which can be deadly to infants, was found in four babies who had consumed formula from the plant, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

Testimony during the hearing made it clear that the FDA took months to try to match the bacteria that sickened the first baby to bacteria that was later found throughout the plant.

Cronobacter strains related to two of the babies did not match samples of the bacteria later found at the plant, although Califf said the agency considered those results “inconclusive” given shortcomings with genome sequencing.

The illnesses set the recall in motion this year. The plant shutdown began Feb. 17 and exacerbated shortages that had been intermittent during the height of the pandemic. Empty shelves have left parents struggling, driving hundreds of miles to find baby formula and, at times, improvising to feed hungry infants.

Califf also acknowledged several ways that the FDA had erred in addressing this problem: Its follow-up inspection in January should have started sooner, he said, adding that the agency took too long to circulate a whistleblower report that arrived in October but did not reach top officials until February.

“It was too slow, and there were decisions that were suboptimal along the way,” Califf said.

He told lawmakers that the agency did not receive an immediate notice when a formula plant found the deadly Cronobacter bacteria. Nor does the agency have access to the supply chain information that each of the three main U.S. baby formula manufacturers have in-house.