Housing advocates’ push to ease affordable housing fees in Sonoma County faces early hurdles, gains some support

Housing advocates’ call to lower affordable housing fees has hit speed bumps at several local governments amid a broadening push for immediate action to spur more development.|
JEREMY HAY, PAULINA PINEDA AND EMMA MURPHY
THE PRESS DEMOCRAT

A look at the Right Size Impact Fee Policy

Generation Housing is proposing a tiered fee program that would reduce impact fees for all multifamily housing projects under 1,000 square feet.

Deed-restricted affordable housing projects for low, very low and extremely low income residents would see the steepest reductions, paying as little as 20% of the current impact fees for projects 600-square-feet or smaller.

The percentage of fees paid would increase with the increase in price and size of the project.

Smaller, market-rate projects would also benefit from the reductions, under the plan, to encourage what housing proponents have termed affordable-by-design housing.

The reductions would be in effect for three years or until cities meet their state-mandated housing goals.

Generation Housing also has proposed cities increase fees for single-family homes to offset revenue losses.

The proposal is part of a larger multipronged platform Generation Housing launched last September that the group says could spur critical housing construction.

Proposals include streamlining the development process and eliminating minimum parking requirements for all housing developments. The organization also has called on Sonoma County and its nine cities to endorse a regional bond measure that could mean a windfall of $403 million or as much as $806 million for the region, depending on the size of the bond.

The nonprofit affordable housing advocate known as Generation Housing pitched the idea of drastically reducing housing development fees to city councils in Windsor and Santa Rosa this month with mixed results.

The group’s argument is that the so-called impact fees developers are assessed for each unit of housing they build — often tens of thousands of dollars per unit — combined with other building costs, hamper the development of affordable housing.

Windsor gave a chilly reception to the idea of reducing fees. Santa Rosa was a bit warmer.

On Monday, the nonprofit brought the request before the Sonoma County Board of Supervisors during the board’s budget workshop, but the meeting was just an information session, and the issue likely won’t be taken up until the second half of the year.

The varied reception shows what the nonprofit and its allies in the the business and nonprofit worlds face as they press local governments to make major changes in their approach to development — altering how they pay for park and utility projects along with other public works tied to new homes.

Generation Housing had urged both the Windsor and Santa Rosa councils to immediately slash by as much as 80% some of the fees those cities charge developers of multifamily housing projects. The organization contends reducing impact fees — what the organization has dubbed it’s Right Size Impact Fee Policy — would provide a financial incentive to develop badly needed new housing.

Windsor’s Town Council, at its April 3 meeting, agreed more affordable housing is needed, but members were wary of foregoing the money the fees raise, which is used for roads, parks, public utilities and police facilities. They asked staff to get a consultant to study adjusting the fees, which could take three to six months, town officials said.

Even before the discussion began, and before Generation Housing staffers asked the council during the public comment period to act rapidly, elected officials’ hesitation was clear.

“How can we make recommendations without the fee study?” Mayor Rosa Reynoza asked.

“As a staff member I would not recommend making recommendations without analysis to back them up,” Community Development Director Patrick Streeter said.

But a week later, Generation Housing found a better response among Santa Rosa council members, who endorsed the fee reduction proposal and asked staff to return with a policy that would lower some fees for three to five years.

However, what a fee program would look like and when it would be rolled out were still in question and, according to city officials, any final determination could be months away. Generation Housing had urged the cities to cut its fees through an urgency ordinance that could take immediate effect.

Already, the nonprofit has scaled back its goals. It changed its call to completely eliminate impact fees on multifamily housing projects in favor of urging cities to significantly reduce them. That pivot, proponents said, came in response to officials who voiced concerns about the fallout of lost fees on strained public budgets.

The organization also has suggested cities raise fees for single-family homes to offset lost fees.

The Windsor and Santa Rosa council meetings were the first in which the nonprofit has pushed their proposal to cut fees onto the public agenda. It’s its Monday meeting, the county Board of Supervisors asked staff to put the issue on the agenda for later this year.

The organization and its supporters plan to keep up pressure on public officials as it presses on with its campaign, which includes a growing online petition, a new message to Highway 101 motorists passing Rohnert Park’s prominent digital billboard south of Golf Course Drive, and most recently, a full page advertisement in Sunday’s print edition of The Press Democrat.

The campaign also was handed new leverage earlier this month by the Supreme Court, which said such housing fees could be considered an unconstitutional taking if builders are required to pay more than their fair share of the cost of related public works. The unanimous ruling could embolden more developers to threaten legal action and open the door to new talks over fee reductions.

Generation Housing’s leadership also has signaled the potential of turning their attention to the November election, where a majority of council seats across the region are on the ballot.

Gathering supporters for campaign

Housing seekers in Sonoma County, like many parts of the Bay Area, confront a daunting landscape.

A tight housing supply, combined with high prices and inflation have priced many low- and moderate-income residents out of the market. A 2023 Generation Housing study found 22% of all tenants in Sonoma County pay more than 50% of their monthly income toward rent. And nine of every 10 extremely low- and very low-income renters, or 52,572 people who earn below $41,600 a year, are paying more than 30% of their income toward rent.

A Generation Housing graphic showing the fluctuation in the number of permitted new housing units across Sonoma County, including its nine cities, from 1980 to 2022. (Courtesy of Generation Housing)
A Generation Housing graphic showing the fluctuation in the number of permitted new housing units across Sonoma County, including its nine cities, from 1980 to 2022. (Courtesy of Generation Housing)

That has made it difficult for employers to attract workers to fill vacancies across a number of industries, from hospitality to health care and even local government. Acute homelessness also has put a spotlight on the need for more housing options.

Founded in 2020 against this backdrop, Generation Housing has focused generally on researching the county’s housing markets and trends, and producing thick reports and hosting conferences. It has advocated for specific projects and policies, but its drive to cut impact fees marks a bigger push into the political arena.

“...We are looking at things that we can change that are within the control and discretion of our local policymakers.” Jen Klose, Generation Housing executive director

The case the nonprofit has been making to a growing roster of organizations signed on as supporters is this: If you make it more profitable for developers to build affordable housing, they’ll build it. Cutting impact fees helps counter the obstacles developers are now confronting in the form of high interest rates, increasing material and labor costs, and other expenses, goes the organization’s argument.

Generation Housing points to Sacramento, San Jose, Petaluma, Woodland and San Mateo as examples of jurisdictions that have used fee waivers to stimulate affordable housing projects.

Under state law, local jurisdictions are assigned a certain number of housing units ranging from low income to above-moderate income they must plan for over an eight-year cycle.

Collectively, Sonoma County and its nine cities must approve more than 14,500 new homes by 2031, about 6,300 of them affordable to very low and low-income residents. Generation Housing estimates the need is much greater, with up to 58,000 new units needed by 2030 to meet current and future housing needs.

The types of impact fees collected, the cost and when they’re paid vary by jurisdiction, but Generation Housing estimates fees can make up between 6% and 13% of a multifamily project’s total cost.

“Our local policymakers have absolutely no control over interest rates, over materials costs, over labor costs,” Jen Klose, Generation Housing’s executive director, told The Press Democrat. “They do have control over impact fees. And so we are looking at things that we can change that are within the control and discretion of our local policymakers.”

Jen Klose, executive director of Generation Housing, stands at the site of the former Journey's End mobile home park, which will be developed into affordable housing. (Christopher Chung / The Press Democrat file)
Jen Klose, executive director of Generation Housing, stands at the site of the former Journey's End mobile home park, which will be developed into affordable housing. (Christopher Chung / The Press Democrat file)

Campaign supporters include the Santa Rosa Metro Chamber, affordable housing developer Burbank Housing and Hugh Futrell Corp., a prominent Santa Rosa builder. Others that have endorsed the campaign include United Way of the Wine Country; First 5 Sonoma County, a local child and family services agency; Legal Aid of Sonoma County; and Positive Images, an LGBTQ+ community center and service organization.

At Windsor’s April 3 council meeting, Generation Housing’s policy director, Calum Weeks, said: “Communities across California including our very own Petaluma and Sonoma have shifted their perspective on housing investments from them being a burden to them being investments in the community, a strategic investment.

“They’ve effectively utilized their authority to adjust fees bridging the gap that often stymies development of … affordable homes. This approach isn’t just about the efficient allocation of funds, it’s a moral imperative to support housing production,” Weeks told the council.

The argument found little purchase.

“Everything we do in Windsor is studied and calculated, we don’t make any random decisions here,” said veteran Council member Debora Fudge, who later added, “We can’t make a decision tonight and just wave a wand. We need to know what the financial impacts to us are.”

Generation Housing officials said they will regroup.

“It's clear that, at least with Windsor, this is going to take longer than we anticipated and that's disappointing,” said Klose. She said that prior to the meeting, the organization had made its case in “a few conversations“ with Windsor council members and city staff, in addition to written communications.

“We'll continue to try to educate behind the scenes with council members,” she said.

Santa Rosa answers call but no immediate policy

Though Generation Housing encountered some political resistance in Windsor, council members in Santa Rosa have long indicated an interest in taking up the issue. In an interview ahead of the April 9 meeting Mayor Natalie Rogers said any proposal to waive or reduce fees deserved attention.

Santa Rosa Mayor Natalie Rogers speaks during a groundbreaking ceremony for the Hearn Avenue overcrossing in Santa Rosa on Friday, March 15, 2024. (Christopher Chung / The Press Democrat file)
Santa Rosa Mayor Natalie Rogers speaks during a groundbreaking ceremony for the Hearn Avenue overcrossing in Santa Rosa on Friday, March 15, 2024. (Christopher Chung / The Press Democrat file)

“Housing is an urgent need and every option should be on the table,” Rogers said, while adding that any decision also needed to be weighed against competing budget priorities as the city faces an anticipated operational shortfall.

Klose, during the April 9 study session, made an impassioned plea, put in plainly critical terms.

“I believed everyone was ready and willing to put skin in the game to tackle this priority” when Generation Housing was founded four years ago, she told the council. “I believed that the same bold leadership and can-do spirit we saw in our fire recovery efforts still existed.”

“But four years later, I will tell you that my belief has waned. I see paralysis through analysis — a whole lot more time spent explaining why we can’t do than time spent strategizing on how we can do, less urgency around actually doing equity instead of just talking about it, resistance to trying new things and less focus on investing in the future. So I ask you today, please make me a believer again.”

The council went on to consider several options.

Among them, in addition to fee reduction, was conducting a nexus study, a process often done when adopting a new fee schedule that can take two years.

Generation Housing has opposed that approach as plodding and unnecessary at a time when urgent action is needed, saying such studies are only required legally when a jurisdiction is considering raising fees above the current allowed maximum.

“It just does not make sense to invest in a redundant study, especially at a time when urgent action is needed,” Klose told The Press Democrat.

City finance and planning staff did not provide a recommendation to council but in a report prepared ahead of the meeting and during the April 9 discussion they raised questions about the financial implications of foregoing fees.

“It’s incumbent upon us to put our budget where our values are.” Santa Rosa City Council member Victoria Fleming

Staff did not study the group’s latest fee reduction proposal, but an analysis of an earlier iteration of the plan that called for waiving fees for affordable projects for residents earning 120% of the area median income or below — a plan that would’ve been more expensive to cities — showed it would likely represent the loss of millions of dollars for public infrastructure projects that are already underfunded and can take years to build as the city seeks additional funding.

Specifically, Santa Rosa officials looked at waiving capital facilities fees that help pay for road, bike and pedestrian, public safety and fire improvements and fees used to acquire and develop parkland. The fees are typically the most expensive to developers and generate the most revenue for the city, according to the report.

The city collected about $100.8 million in fees from all developments between fiscal year 2012 and 2022, including $5.5 million in capital facilities fees and $7.7 million in park fees from 100% affordable housing projects. In the last three years alone, according to the city analysis, 35% of the total capital facilities fees and 41% of park fees came from affordable projects.

The analysis showed fees made up a small amount of the total project costs — less than 2% — of seven affordable housing projects completed in the last two years that the city reviewed.

City of Santa Rosa Chief Financial Officer Alan Alton told the council any reduction in fees “cripples our ability to construct a project” unless the city back filled the lost revenue or sought grants or other funds. It likely would mean some projects wouldn’t be built, he said.

That was particularly concerning for Council member Eddie Alvarez, who said while housing in his growing southwest district is a priority, he worried what the loss of funding meant for quality of life for existing and future residents if infrastructure improvements are delayed or never built.

Alton said the fee program merited further study but he asked the council to take a measured approach in its decision.

Sonoma County Supervisor Lynda Hopkins, left, speaks with Santa Rosa City Council member Victoria Fleming before the local Democratic Party's biannual postelection review, hosted by Sonoma County Conservation Action at the Odd Fellows Hall in Santa Rosa, Saturday, Jan. 12, 2019. (Alvin Jornada / The Press Democrat file)
Sonoma County Supervisor Lynda Hopkins, left, speaks with Santa Rosa City Council member Victoria Fleming before the local Democratic Party's biannual postelection review, hosted by Sonoma County Conservation Action at the Odd Fellows Hall in Santa Rosa, Saturday, Jan. 12, 2019. (Alvin Jornada / The Press Democrat file)

For Council member Victoria Fleming, the council has a responsibility to tackle the city’s “dire need for housing.” She proposed pressing forward with a fee reduction effort.

“It’s incumbent upon us to put our budget where our values are,” Fleming said. “I have struggled with the cost of housing and I know many of us have worked harder than we should have and missed out on more time with our families than we should have and it’s my hope that collectively the seven of us can do something that eases that burden for folks going forward.”

Santa Rosa expects to exceed its state-mandated goal of building 4,685 new housing units by 2031. But Generation Housing has argued meeting the goal is the bare minimum.

Generation Housing’s per capita comparison of newly permitted housing across local and California municipal governments from 2018 to 2022, factoring in rebuild permits from local homes lost in wildfires. (Courtesy of Generation Housing)
Generation Housing’s per capita comparison of newly permitted housing across local and California municipal governments from 2018 to 2022, factoring in rebuild permits from local homes lost in wildfires. (Courtesy of Generation Housing)

The city has taken a concerted look since 2016 at streamlining processes and regulatory controls governing development, particularly downtown, and created incentives for construction through density bonuses that allow developers to build higher, reduced parking requirements, and reduced some fees.

But while dozens of projects are under construction across the city, applications for new projects have slowed down, Planning and Economic Development Director Gabe Osburn said.

Clockwise from upper left, Steve Rahmn, Sasha Butler, Santa Rosa deputy director of development services Gabe Osburn, Jesse Oswald, and Anne Barbour share a toast during a gathering of Coffey Park fire survivors to celebrate the triumphs of their journeys since the Tubbs Fire in 2017, in Santa Rosa, Friday, Oct. 9, 2020. (Alvin A.H. Jornada / The Press Democrat file)
Clockwise from upper left, Steve Rahmn, Sasha Butler, Santa Rosa deputy director of development services Gabe Osburn, Jesse Oswald, and Anne Barbour share a toast during a gathering of Coffey Park fire survivors to celebrate the triumphs of their journeys since the Tubbs Fire in 2017, in Santa Rosa, Friday, Oct. 9, 2020. (Alvin A.H. Jornada / The Press Democrat file)

How a new fee policy will be crafted remains unclear.

A council majority favored reductions for projects marketed to the lowest earners but some council members also sought to provide incentives to build moderate-income housing, an area in which the city has historically struggled to meet state-mandated goals.

Staff will return with a draft policy and additional information about the budget impacts, including options for supplanting the lost revenue, at a future meeting.

Klose later said she was satisfied with the council’s decision but was concerned by suggestions a fiscal analysis could take up to six months.

Generation Housing wants to see a proposal return to council sooner as part of budget discussions and Klose said they would keep up pressure on the city.

“We’ve been waiting a long time for there to be some bold action and some investment by this council and we’re excited to be headed in the right direction,” Klose said.

You can reach Staff Writer Jeremy Hay at 707-387-2960 or jeremy.hay@pressdemocrat.com. On X (Twitter) @jeremyhay

You can reach Staff Writer Paulina Pineda at 707-521-5268 or paulina.pineda@pressdemocrat.com. On X (Twitter) @paulinapineda22.

You can reach Staff Writer Emma Murphy at 707-521-5228 or emma.murphy@pressdemocrat.com. On X (Twitter) @MurphReports.

