Proposals include streamlining the development process and eliminating minimum parking requirements for all housing developments. The organization also has called on Sonoma County and its nine cities to endorse a regional bond measure that could mean a windfall of $403 million or as much as $806 million for the region, depending on the size of the bond.

The proposal is part of a larger multipronged platform Generation Housing launched last September that the group says could spur critical housing construction.

The reductions would be in effect for three years or until cities meet their state-mandated housing goals.

Smaller, market-rate projects would also benefit from the reductions, under the plan, to encourage what housing proponents have termed affordable-by-design housing.

The percentage of fees paid would increase with the increase in price and size of the project.

Deed-restricted affordable housing projects for low, very low and extremely low income residents would see the steepest reductions, paying as little as 20% of the current impact fees for projects 600-square-feet or smaller.

Generation Housing is proposing a tiered fee program that would reduce impact fees for all multifamily housing projects under 1,000 square feet.

The nonprofit affordable housing advocate known as Generation Housing pitched the idea of drastically reducing housing development fees to city councils in Windsor and Santa Rosa this month with mixed results.

The group’s argument is that the so-called impact fees developers are assessed for each unit of housing they build — often tens of thousands of dollars per unit — combined with other building costs, hamper the development of affordable housing.

Windsor gave a chilly reception to the idea of reducing fees. Santa Rosa was a bit warmer.

On Monday, the nonprofit brought the request before the Sonoma County Board of Supervisors during the board’s budget workshop, but the meeting was just an information session, and the issue likely won’t be taken up until the second half of the year.

The varied reception shows what the nonprofit and its allies in the the business and nonprofit worlds face as they press local governments to make major changes in their approach to development — altering how they pay for park and utility projects along with other public works tied to new homes.

Generation Housing had urged both the Windsor and Santa Rosa councils to immediately slash by as much as 80% some of the fees those cities charge developers of multifamily housing projects. The organization contends reducing impact fees — what the organization has dubbed it’s Right Size Impact Fee Policy — would provide a financial incentive to develop badly needed new housing.

Windsor’s Town Council, at its April 3 meeting, agreed more affordable housing is needed, but members were wary of foregoing the money the fees raise, which is used for roads, parks, public utilities and police facilities. They asked staff to get a consultant to study adjusting the fees, which could take three to six months, town officials said.

Even before the discussion began, and before Generation Housing staffers asked the council during the public comment period to act rapidly, elected officials’ hesitation was clear.

“How can we make recommendations without the fee study?” Mayor Rosa Reynoza asked.

“As a staff member I would not recommend making recommendations without analysis to back them up,” Community Development Director Patrick Streeter said.

But a week later, Generation Housing found a better response among Santa Rosa council members, who endorsed the fee reduction proposal and asked staff to return with a policy that would lower some fees for three to five years.

However, what a fee program would look like and when it would be rolled out were still in question and, according to city officials, any final determination could be months away. Generation Housing had urged the cities to cut its fees through an urgency ordinance that could take immediate effect.

Already, the nonprofit has scaled back its goals. It changed its call to completely eliminate impact fees on multifamily housing projects in favor of urging cities to significantly reduce them. That pivot, proponents said, came in response to officials who voiced concerns about the fallout of lost fees on strained public budgets.

The organization also has suggested cities raise fees for single-family homes to offset lost fees.

The Windsor and Santa Rosa council meetings were the first in which the nonprofit has pushed their proposal to cut fees onto the public agenda. It’s its Monday meeting, the county Board of Supervisors asked staff to put the issue on the agenda for later this year.

The organization and its supporters plan to keep up pressure on public officials as it presses on with its campaign, which includes a growing online petition, a new message to Highway 101 motorists passing Rohnert Park’s prominent digital billboard south of Golf Course Drive, and most recently, a full page advertisement in Sunday’s print edition of The Press Democrat.

The campaign also was handed new leverage earlier this month by the Supreme Court, which said such housing fees could be considered an unconstitutional taking if builders are required to pay more than their fair share of the cost of related public works. The unanimous ruling could embolden more developers to threaten legal action and open the door to new talks over fee reductions.

Generation Housing’s leadership also has signaled the potential of turning their attention to the November election, where a majority of council seats across the region are on the ballot.

Gathering supporters for campaign

Housing seekers in Sonoma County, like many parts of the Bay Area, confront a daunting landscape.

A tight housing supply, combined with high prices and inflation have priced many low- and moderate-income residents out of the market. A 2023 Generation Housing study found 22% of all tenants in Sonoma County pay more than 50% of their monthly income toward rent. And nine of every 10 extremely low- and very low-income renters, or 52,572 people who earn below $41,600 a year, are paying more than 30% of their income toward rent.