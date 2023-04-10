The owner of Sonoma County plant shop Flourish recently announced big changes, from introducing more succulent arrangement workshops to downsizing the number of retail locations.

In a newsletter sent to customers at the end of March, Flourish owner Brandi Chalker explained she was handing the keys to her Sebastopol location to a new owner and instead would focus on her shop in Petaluma.

“The demands of running two retail stores while my workshop business picks back up again turned out to be a little bit difficult so I decided to downsize back to one store and refocus some energy on doing creative botanical events,” Chalker told The Press Democrat.

“The demand for people to get creative and play with plants is coming back again so it seems like that’s a good place to focus some of our energy.”

But that wasn’t always the plan, according to Chalker.

She was prepared to acquire neighboring downtown Petaluma business Field Works, a craft shop with Sonoma County-themed gifts and home decor.

Chalker had been friends with Field Works owner Jenny Paisley for over a decade and sold succulent arrangements in the store until 2017, when she opened her own location a few doors down.

“(Paisley) decided it was time for her to sort of retire and move on to the next chapter of her life and she wanted to hand the business over to me,” Chalker said.

Chalker planned to keep Field Works as it was but sell her second Flourish location, in Sebastopol, and downsize the business to just its downtown Petaluma store.

To make room to do so, she sold the Sebastopol location to her hair dresser, Tara Jenkins, a Sebastopol resident who has cut and styled hair in Sonoma County for 20 years.

Jenkins said she had been looking for a career change and couldn’t resist the opportunity.

“I’ve been gardening for years and it’s kind of been a hobby of mine,” Jenkins said. “I spent some time this past March in (Chalker’s) store acting like an employee-in-training to see how they run things and I definitely have a vision for it.”

Jenkins will rename the store Seed & Sew and, along with keeping the selection of plants, pots and home decor, she wants to incorporate other hobbies, such as crochet, quilting and embroidery.

“I really want to make the space really open and friendly for people, including kids,” she said. “I thought about maybe doing some classes like how to make a macrame plant hanger or knit hats and things like that and start incorporating some outdoor plants, as well.”

Jenkins will wind down her hair styling to focus on getting Seed & Sew up and running sometime next month, she said.

Meanwhile, Chalker’s plan to acquire Field Works fell through. And now it’s slated to close May 1, according to a Facebook post from the business.

“I was really excited to get back to my craft fair roots ... but unfortunately things did not work out with the landlord,” she said.

So, now with just the single Flourish location, Chalker said she will put more energy in the workshop part of her business.

Flourish has public workshops, team building workshops for corporate clients and terrarium bars for large events, such as conferences, happy hours and even weddings. These hour-and-a-half workshops focus on plant care and tapping into a person’s creative side in a nontraditional way, she said.

Demand for the workshops returned after being stalled during the pandemic. Chalker said at least 15,000 people had taken her class on how to make a succulent terrarium.

“It’s really fun for me to do workshops for the public,” she said. “It’s such a joy to be able to spark someone’s creativity and see them come into the experience feeling a little trepidatious or not very confident, then have them leave with a big ole smile on their face because they’re so proud of this beautiful thing they created.”

