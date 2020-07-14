Ford just revealed 2021 Bronco: Why this new model is different

DETROIT — The Ford Bronco, an iconic American off-roader, has re-emerged after a 24-year absence with its public debut Monday evening in a series of 3-minute stories created to run on three leading Disney-owned TV channels and YouTube.

Fast Company magazine called the unique strategy “audacious.”

The theme: Celebrate adventure, live life and find a way to unplug.

“Our customers were looking for something rugged, they were looking for a vehicle that they could work on the ranch with — but would also take them to a trout stream or to a trailhead,” Joy Falotico, chief marketing officer at Ford Motor Co., told Autoline. “The Project name was ‘GOAT’ — for ‘goes over any terrain.’”

Ford tapped a country singer and two rock climbers to talk about the Bronco lifestyle in an effort to target consumers who enjoy hiking, cycling, skiing, rock climbing, rock crawling, kite sailing, surfing, kayaking, paddleboarding, camping and pretty much every rugged adventure imaginable.

“I’m always seeking simplicity yet my life is anything but simple,” says Kip Moore, 40, as he’s shown removing doors and the roof of a four-door Bronco and hanging out by a lake at night.

“But the wilderness has taught me to be present,” he said. “I love waking up with my feet in the dirt. I love hearing the sounds. It always brings you back to the center. That’s why I’m out here so much seeking to run back into that elusive joy that lies in simplicity.”

Moore’s spot was created to air during the Country Music Association’s “CMA Best of Fest” show on ABC at approximately 8:09 p.m.

About two minutes later, professional rock climber Brooke Raboutou, 19, appears in a spot created to air during “SportsCenter” on ESPN.

“One thing that I feel about being in nature is that I’m always my happiest self. Being in the outdoors is just like a deep breath to recenter my focus,” she says as she’s driving a Bronco Sport over mountains.

In the final installment, Oscar-winning director Jimmy Chin, known for his rock climbing photography and world travels, created a piece to run on the National Geographic channel during “National Parks: Yosemite” at approximately 8:13 p.m.

“I’d always found that, you know, the harder a place is to get (to), the more I enjoy going there. Because there’s a process to it. Some of the most interesting challenges to overcome are just getting there,” he says while driving up a narrow two-track mountain trail in a two-door Bronco.

Photography for the short stories was co-created by Chin.

Ford has said it plans to challenge Jeep, especially in the off-road market.

“The (Jeep) Wrangler will always have its loyal following,” said Martin French, U.S. managing director of Berylls Strategy Advisors, an automotive consultancy in Royal Oak. “But the icon is back with vengeance. Ford means business. This is the shot in the arm that consumers and dealers want and need.”

The Bronco, built from 1966 to 1996, developed a cult following and now commands high prices from collectors. Ford said the return of the SUV family comes in response to pleas for an update.

No question, the approach to reintroducing Bronco is unprecedented.

Ford has gone dark on Facebook ad-buying as part of a 30-day pause along with other global companies encouraging the social media giant to take responsibility for damaging content. Still, this Disney partnership, which involves the company’s social network sites, is expected to drive $100 orders, Ford said.

Consumers will see the small Bronco Sport SUV in showrooms later this year. The two-door and four-door Bronco will be released in the spring of 2021.

Everything is designed based on the study of real people, Ford said.

“We started this project several years ago,” said Winston Landin, Ford global director of consumer insights. “The foundational principle in the beginning was really the fact that the Bronco had already been a brand and there’s a strong heritage around the Bonco. That’s important because the vehicle would need to deliver what’s true for the Bronco — capability, durability and of course the design. There’s a lot of emotional connection that people had with this specific brand.”

From there, Ford designers spent thousands of hours in the field.

“We have done a lot of observation,” Landin said. “For example, we spent time with customers during a whole weekend. We would start on a Friday and go snowboarding, go on off-road adventures, hiking and bike trails and camping.”

On some days, members of the focus group would announce they planned a midweek escape after work and the Ford team would follow along. They watched how equipment was loaded, where people stepped to tie equipment to the roof, how they held onto the vehicle when it’s off road and who they called to join them on adventures, he said.