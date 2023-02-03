Forget pandemic puppies. Meet the inflation chicken

Which shortage came first: the chicks or the eggs?

Spooked by a huge spike in egg prices, some consumers are taking steps to secure their own future supply. Demand for chicks that will grow into egg-laying chickens — which jumped at the onset of the pandemic in 2020 — is rapid again as the 2023 selling season starts, leaving hatcheries scrambling to keep up.

“Everybody wants the heavy layers,” said Ginger Stevenson, director of marketing at Murray McMurray Hatchery in Iowa. Her company has been running short on some breeds of especially prolific egg producers, partly as families try to hedge their bets against skyrocketing prices and constrained egg availability.

“When we sell out, it’s not like: Well, we can make another chicken,” she said.

McMurray’s experience is not unique. Hatcheries from around the country are reporting that demand is surprisingly robust this year. Many attribute the spike to high grocery prices, and particularly to rapid inflation for eggs, which in December cost 60% more than a year earlier.

“We’re already sold out on a lot of breeds — most breeds — until the summer,” said Meghan Howard, who runs sales and marketing for Meyer Hatchery in northeast Ohio. “It’s those egg prices. People are really concerned about food security.”

Google search interest in “raising chickens” has jumped markedly from a year ago. The shift is part of a broader phenomenon: A small but rapidly growing slice of the U.S. population has become interested in growing and raising food at home, a trend that was nascent before the pandemic and that has been invigorated by the shortages it spurred.

“As there are more and more shortages, it’s driving more people to want to raise their own food,” Stevenson observed on a January afternoon, as 242 callers to the hatchery sat on hold, presumably waiting to stock up on their own chicks and chick-adjacent accessories.

Raising chickens for eggs takes time and upfront investment. Brown-egg-layer chicks at McMurray’s cost roughly $4 apiece, and coops can cost hundreds or thousands of dollars to construct.

Mandy Croft, a 39-year-old from Macon, Georgia, serves as administrator on a Facebook group for new chicken farmers and is such an enthusiastic hobbyist that family members call her the “poultry princess.” Even she warned that raising chickens may not save dabblers money, but she said her group was seeing huge traffic nonetheless.

“We get hundreds of requests a day for new members, and that’s due to the rising egg cost,” she said.

The surge in bird-raising interest underscores how America’s first experience of rapid inflation and shortages since the 1980s is leaving marks on society that may last after cost increases have faded. And the story of the chick and the egg — one in which supply problems have piled atop one another to create rapid inflation and inflict hardship on consumers — is a sort of allegory for what has happened in the economy as a whole since 2020.

Prices on a wide variety of products have popped in recent years as unusually strong demand for goods — spurred by pandemic lifestyle changes and savings amassed from stimulus checks — choked global shipping routes and overwhelmed factories and other producers. Those problems have only been compounded by Russia’s war in Ukraine, which has disrupted global food and energy supplies.

Grocery inflation has been particularly acute as grain supplies contracted and costs for fuel, fertilizer and animal feed have soared. Compounding the situation, bird flu began sweeping through commercial chicken flocks early last year, pushing egg prices sharply higher. Highly pathogenic bird flu had been found at farms raising 58 million birds in 47 states as of January, according to the U.S. Department of Agriculture.

“It’s just been one thing after another,” said Jayson Lusk, who leads the agricultural economics department at Purdue University.

As the problems add up, some grocery stores have started rationing egg supplies, limiting customers to one or two cartons apiece. And because eggs are a major ingredient in products including baked goods and mayonnaise, those price increases have spilled over.

Prices for eggs have started to decline: The Agriculture Department said this week that the average price of a carton of large eggs was just under $3.40, down from more than $5.00 at the start of the year.

But that’s still about twice what a carton of eggs cost at this time last year, and it could take months for prices to return to more normal levels. Commercial farms need time to rebuild their depleted stocks of egg-laying hens, and changes in wholesale prices tend to happen faster than grocery store costs. Another potential headwind: Easter is approaching, which is likely to cause demand to pick up.