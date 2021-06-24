Napa-based Delicato Family Wines to buy Francis Ford Coppola Winery

Napa-based Delicato Family Wines announced on Thursday that it has purchased Francis Ford Coppola Winery of Geyserville.

Under the deal, the Coppola wine portfolio and its two facilities located in Sonoma County, the Francis Ford Coppola Winery and the Virginia Dare Winery, along with its Archimedes Vineyard will join the Delicato portfolio.

Financial terms were not disclosed nor was there any comment on the possibility of job loss. The deal is expected to close within a month, subject to regulatory approval.

Coppola will receive an equity stake in Delicato Family Wines and join its board of directors. The renowned film director will still retain his Inglenook and Domaine de Broglie wineries.

Delicato was ranked as the fifth largest wine producer in the country last year, producing 16 million cases last year, according to Wine Business Monthly magazine. The company’s growth has been led by Bota Box, the affordable boxed wine that has become the fastest-growing brand in any wine segment.

“I am proud to announce that I have found the perfect fit to take our family winery to even greater heights. Delicato is also family-owned and shares similar core values as both companies are anchored by long-term sustainable focus and a foundation built on family values: integrity, respect, quality, accountability, partnership, excellence, and community,” Coppola said in a statement.

