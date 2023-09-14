Sonoma resident Susan Aslin traded her dance shoes for Pilates equipment when she purchased Studio M Pilates & Gyrotonic decades ago.

She had started taking Pilates classes in 1995 after a skiing accident and began incorporating some of the low-impact exercises into her jazz dance classes.

She began studying with Studio M’s founder, Madeline Black, when Black’s boutique studio opened in 2003.

Twenty years later, the former dancer continues to run Studio M Pilates & Gyrotonic on West Napa Street in Sonoma.

The Press Democrat sat down with Aslin to discuss her business. Here are excerpts from the conversation.

Answers have been edited for length and clarity.

Sara: Talk about how you went from being a jazz teacher to the owner of a Pilates studio.

Susan: When I stopped dancing, I kept doing Pilates classes and someone had told me a new Pilates studio was opening and I was delighted that there was one in such a small town. It was opened by a woman named Madeline Black, who is pretty famous in the Pilates world now. Then, she was still making a name for herself but she founded the studio and I studied with her.

It was probably because of my dance background that I was really interested in that type of exercise. It felt really good to me.

I was working in PR in the wine industry at the time so I worked and studied with Madeline for about 10 years and then she asked me if I wanted to buy her studio. She was ready to do something different and she sort of nominated me to take it over, which was a huge honor.

Sara: What are some ways you make attending a Pilates class less intimidating?

Susan:

Pilates just gives you a road map and I always tell people in class that the body didn’t come with instructions. It’s a challenge to be an upright human and all we’re doing is exercises around the basic movements that you have to do to move well.

Sara: Talk about the transition from teaching jazz to becoming a business owner. What was it like?

Susan: By that time I had already been teaching side by side with Madeline for about 10 years and I had learned an incredible amount from her so I felt confident in my ability to teach.

I had also received a degree in marketing and worked in the wine industry for many years so it gave me the opportunity to bring this team together.

Instead of writing a news release for a bottle of wine, I’m writing a news release for my studio and working on a marketing plan for my studio.

I’ve always been an entrepreneur at heart and I’m a pretty independent person. It was a fun transition and I continue to grow the studio.

When we started back in the day it was mostly just private sessions. We were doing a few group classes but we were talking like only five a week so I always wanted to expand. Right as we were coming out of COVID, the space next to my building opened up so we punched through the wall and now have a huge group class studio.

We also have massage rooms and a cardio room. It’s been so fun expanding the business.

Sara: Talk about what you’ve learned since starting the studio?

Susan: The first thing that comes to mind is just how to manage people. That’s something that comes with experience.

You’re not only managing a staff that is continuing to grow as I grow, but you’re also managing different personality types. And what we’ve always wanted our studio to feel like is that it’s a community.

So learning how to manage everybody with the intention of making everybody feel like they’re a part of something special and a community is something that I’ve learned.

Sara: I want to go a little bit into what business has been like this year. We’re more than halfway through and many small businesses were presented with big challenges, so what has 2023 been like for you?

Susan: Studio M has been through a lot of ups and downs from the economy with the pandemic and other various hardships and I’ve gotta say it’s a very resilient business because even when the chips are down, people tend to put their bodies first. That’s one of the things COVID did.

Of course what we went through with the pandemic was hard. We had to be shut down but we managed to make online work and we sort of strutted our way through that because people make their body a necessity.

I feel like the point where I knew we really started coming out of the pandemic and growing was this past summer.

Generally, summer time at Pilates studios tends to have a lower attendance because people are traveling, but this summer we actually grew a lot and had one of our biggest months in July, which is usually the quietest.

August was another really good month so I’m thinking we’re going to see a lot of new clients through the fall. I think the fitness industry is definitely making a comeback.

Sara: What would you tell an aspiring entrepreneur? What advice would you give?

Susan: Be prepared to work seven days a week and try as much as possible to put your employees first. Take really good care of them and pay them as much as you possibly can. Also make sure you pay attention to the economy, inflation and make sure that your pricing really matches that.

Another thing that’s really important is quality, quality, quality. If I was talking to someone who was opening up a Pilates studio, I would say education is the most important thing. Make sure that everyone is well educated with their basic certifications but continuing that education from there.

Never stop learning about your industry, your clients or what their needs are. If you’re going to be an entrepreneur, you have to be innovative, be able to pivot and think on your feet and to strategize or you won’t survive.

Sara: This is a question I’m asking each business owner I interview for this column: What keeps you up at night?

Susan:

When I’m working on any sort of conflicts, that can be very stressful so one thing that I try to focus on is good communication.

I just think because there’s so many balls that I have in the air, sometimes what keeps me up is just thinking about all of those scenarios like what happens if we have another pandemic?

But the pandemic also taught us to be resilient and be strong. It’s not like I have this horrible anxiety that keeps me up at night like that but we’ll persevere and leverage when we get to it.

You can reach Staff Writer Sara Edwards at 707-521-5487 or sara.edwards@pressdemocrat. com. On Twitter @sedwards380.