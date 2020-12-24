FTC approves revised Gallo-Constellation blockbuster wine deal

The Federal Trade Commission on Wednesday approved a revised blockbuster deal paving the way for E. & J. Gallo Winery finally to buy the lower-tier wineries of Constellation Brands Inc.

The commission voted 5-0 to clear the last remaining obstacle before completion the estimated $1 billion transaction.

Constellation Brands said Friday the transaction is now set to close the week of Jan. 4, and then it will release final financial details.

The sale was initially announced in April 2019, and at that time pegged at $1.7 billion. Of local interest, the Clos du Bois winery in Geyserville and the Ravenswood and Mark West brands remain part of the pending sale. The two latter brands were started in Sonoma County.

The deal was revised to pass muster with federal regulators and Constellation Brands was forced to sell Cook's California Champagne, J. Roget American Champagne and Paul Masson Grande Amber Brandy to Sazerac Co.

Heitz Cellar owner in St. Helena makes another Napa Valley buy

Heitz Cellar owner Gaylon Lawrence Jr., an Arkansas billionaire, has continued enlarging his wine empire by announcing Wednesday that he has acquired the legendary winery Stony Hill Vineyard. The price was not disclosed.

Lawrence bought the 30-acre vineyard and winery located on Spring Mountain, between St. Helena and Calistoga, from the Hall family of Long Meadow Ranch. The vineyard was founded by Fred and Eleanor McCrea, who had their first harvest in 1952. It was known for its white wines though in 2009 the winery started making its own cabernet sauvignon.

Jaimee Motley, who worked as an assistant winemaker position at Pax Wine Cellars in Sebastopol, will be winemaker, while Laurie Taboulet will take on the role of estate director.

Lawrence has been aggressive since buying the storied Heitz Wine Cellars in St. Helena in April 2018. Earlier this year, he bought Burgess Cellars. In February, Lawrence named Carlton McCoy chief executive officer of Heitz, making the 35-year-old master sommelier a rare Black head of a North Coast winery.

New winemaker hired at Calistoga’s Hindsight winery

Michael Weis, the former longtime winemaker at Groth Vineyards & Winery, has become director of winemaking at Hindsight Vineyards in Calistoga.

Weis replaces winemaker Jac Cole, who helped launch the brand.

Weis recently retired from Groth, where he helped build the brand into one of the most respected in the region over his 26 years there. He also had worked at Robert Mondavi Winery and Vichon.

Hindsight was founded in 2011 by Seth Gersch, Alisa Gean and William S. Boykin. The boutique winery uses cabernet sauvignon grapes from its own estate vineyard and also sources grapes from elsewhere in the Napa Valley.

