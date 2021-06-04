Google diversity lead reassigned after antisemitic blog post resurfaces

Google said in a statement Wednesday that its global lead for diversity strategy and research will no longer be a part of the company's diversity team after a 2007 blog post surfaced in which he wrote that Jewish people have an "insatiable appetite for war" and an "insensitivity to the suffering [of] others."

Kamau Bobb will be focusing on his STEM work, the company said.

The Washington Free Beacon resurfaced the content on June 1 and also found the blog post that criticized Israel's military actions in Gaza and Lebanon that year.

"If I were a Jew I would be concerned about my insatiable appetite for war and killing in defense of myself," Bobb wrote in the Nov. 30, 2007 post that has been deleted, along with all other entries on the blog. "Self defense is undoubtedly an instinct, but I would be afraid of my increasing insensitivity to the suffering [of] others."

Google said in a statement that Bobb apologized for his writings.

"We unequivocally condemn the past writings by a member of our diversity team that are causing deep offense and pain to members of our Jewish community and our LGBTQ+ community," Google said in a statement. "These writings are unquestionably hurtful. The author acknowledges this and has apologized."

The statement continued: "This has come at at a time where we've seen an alarming increase in antisemitic attacks. Antisemitism is a vile prejudice that has given rise to unfathomable acts. It has no place in society and we stand with our Jewish community in condemning it."

Bobb is an engineer and science and technology policy scholar "whose work focuses on the relationship between equity in the STEM enterprise, large educational systems, and the structural conditions that influence contemporary American life," according to biography posted on his website.

Bobb holds a Ph.D. in science and technology policy from Georgia Tech and M.S. and B.S. degrees in mechanical engineering from UC Berkeley, according to his biography.