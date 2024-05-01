Google, SAP America trim dozens of Bay Area jobs as tech layoffs widen

SUNNYVALE — Google and SAP America have sketched plans to trim dozens of Bay Area jobs in a disquieting reminder that the tech sector’s burst of layoffs might not quite be over.

Here are where the two tech titans intend to slash jobs, based on their latest filings with the state Employment Development Department:

— Google is cutting 50 jobs, primarily software positions, in Sunnyvale.

— SAP America, a software behemoth, is chopping 42 jobs in San Ramon, where the company has offices in the Bishop Ranch mixed-use neighborhood.

The SAP America job cuts are scheduled to occur on June 17. The SAP layoffs were described as permanent in the tech company’s layoff notice to the state.

The Google staffing reductions are slated to take place at three of the company’s offices on Crossman Avenue in Sunnyvale, the WARN notice shows.

Mountain View-based Google told the state EDD that the layoffs are slated to occur on June 15 and June 23.

“Separations resulting from this action are expected to be permanent,” Lindsey MacLean, vice president of Googler Experience, stated in the layoff letter to the state labor agency.

The affected employees have received at least 60 days’ notice, Google told the state.

A review of the WARN letter shows that the vast majority of the job cuts affect Google software, data and program engineers, both rank and file and management.

With the most recent layoff disclosures, Google has revealed plans to cut more than 2,500 jobs in the Bay Area, this news organization’s review of the company’s WARN notices shows.

“Affected employees will continue to receive any pay and benefits due to them as a Google employee, up until the termination of their employment,” Google stated in the WARN letter.

Employees with more seniority who are losing their jobs are not entitled to displace or bump employees with less seniority, Google told the state.

“None of the affected employees at the (Crossman Avenue) facilities (in Sunnyvale) are represented by any union,” Google stated in the WARN letter.

Since the tech industry’s bouts of layoffs began more than two years ago, these 10 companies account for the most tech industry layoffs in the Bay Area. The periods cover 2022, 2023 and so far in 2024:

— Facebook app owner Meta Platforms, 5,195

— Tesla, 3,051

— Google, 2,507

— Cisco Systems, 1,754

— Broadcom, 1,267

— Salesforce, 1,202

— Intel, 927

— Twitter, 900

— PayPal, 772

— LinkedIn, 711

Plus, Apple, for the first time, revealed plans for layoffs that included the Bay Area. The iPhone maker in recent weeks disclosed that it would chop 614 jobs in the region.

The latest layoffs from companies such as Tesla, Apple and Google, along with other disclosures, have helped to shove the total number of officially disclosed layoffs past the grim milestone of 40,000 for the first time in the Bay Area. The numbers were derived from this news organization’s review of hundreds of state WARN filings starting in January 2022.

Over the last two-plus years, tech companies have revealed their intentions to slash well over 41,300, the review of the WARN notices shows.