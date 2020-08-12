Granddaughter of Jess Jackson becomes president of Hartford Family Winery

Hartford Family Winery in Forestville said Wednesday that Hailey Jackson-Hartford Murray has assumed the role of president from her father.

She is the granddaughter of the late Jess Jackson and will operate the winery owned by her parents, Don Hartford and Jenny Jackson-Hartford, her brother, MacLean Jackson-Hartford, and her.

The boutique winery specializes in small batches of single-vineyard pinot noir, chardonnay and old vine zinfandel. Most of its bottlings are less than 300 cases and are made from grapes from family-owned vineyards.

The majority of the wine is sold directly to consumers through tasting rooms at its Forestville winery and in downtown Healdsburg.