Grant applications being accepted for tourism-bolstering Healdsburg events

The Healdsburg Tourism Improvement District is now accepting grant applications for city events taking place between May and October.

The grants are distributed on a semi-annual basis and go toward events like the Healdsburg Jazz Festival, Tuesday Concerts in the Plaza and the Alexander Valley Film Festival, according to a news release from the Healdsburg Tourism Improvement District.

Funding from previous grants have averaged about $117,000 annually over the past three years, according to the news release.

Healdsburg Tourism Improvement District member Brooke Ross said 22.5% of funding from the organization goes toward the District Development Grant Program, which aims to fund activities that promote tourism to the city.

“It’s a great execution of those dollars in a way that we feel everybody gets to enjoy,” Ross said. “If someone has a fun event that needs traction, we’re always looking for fun things to support in the off season and the summer.”

Grant applications are available on the Healdsburg Tourism Improvement District’s website and applicants will answer questions about their event, how much they need and how it will bolster tourism.

Applications are being accepted until March 10 and the grant recipients will be announced March 17.

