Grape harvest kicks off at Sebastopol winery, signaling start of season in Sonoma County

Under hazy skies and mild temperatures, vineyards workers started the first pick at Iron Horse Vineyards in Sebastopol early Wednesday morning for the annual wine grape harvest, signaling the kickoff of the season that is major driver of the Sonoma County economy as well as a lure for visitors.

The work crew harvested pinot noir grapes from a small block just north of Sebastopol shortly before 7 a.m. The fruit will go into sparkling wine that will be available for sale in about four years, said David Munksgard, winemaker emeritus for the winery. This was the 45th harvest for the family-owned winery.

The weather this summer has been good for the local sector because there has not been a significant heat spike since the onset of veraison, the visual onset of ripening as grapes used to make red wines transform from green into crimson.

“This kind of reminds me of the harvest years we used to have … before climate change,” Munksgard said.

Still, the local sector is on guard especially as the drought has forced a few vineyard blocks across the region to go fallow. Vintners also are cognizant of wildfires, which last year resulted in much lower yield for the crop of an overall value of $947 million in Sonoma, Napa, Mendocino and Lake counties . The smoke taint that permeated into the grapes resulted in a 32% decrease in tonnage last year from 2019.

Grapes for sparkling wine are picked first in the region to be followed by fruit for still wine such as chardonnay and pinot noir that will be harvested starting around Labor Day. Bordeaux-style grapes such as cabernet sauvignon and merlot are typically the last to be picked as the season wraps up around Halloween.

This is a developing story. Check back later for more details.