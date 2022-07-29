Grape harvest kicks off with early pick in Sonoma County

The wine grape harvest kicked off in Sonoma County early Friday morning in the Russian River Valley with a season that has started earlier than expected.

Work crews were out at 5 a.m. at vineyard near the Martin Ray Vineyards and Winery east of Forestville to pick about 10 tons of pinot noir grapes that will go into sparkling wine for the winery.

“This is the earliest we have ever done it,” said Jim Pratt, owner of Cornerstone Certified Vineyard who was managing the crew.

The pick at the vineyard was week earlier than last year and Pratt said he thought the 2022 harvest for the property would likely happen around Aug. 10. But tests on the grapes that came back to winemaker Leslie Mead Renaud showed the fruit was at a sugar level ready to be picked, Pratt said.

“It hit the spot,” he said.

The pick came as a surprise as the weather this summer has been relatively mild as opposed to some past years with increased heat, which would speed up the ripening of the fruit to be picked. In 2016, the first pick was July 28 in the Carneros region of Napa County, which was one the the earliest over the past decade.

This year’s crop is expected to be lighter than average as result of a spring frost and rains that occurred during bloom. The 2021 crop was valued at $1.4 billion for the counties of Sonoma, Napa, Mendocino, Lake and Marin.

This is a developing story. Check back later for more details.