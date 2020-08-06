Grape harvest kicks off on North Coast

Under a temperate summer night, a crew of about 30 men on Wednesday picked pinot noir grapes from Schellville’s Sasaki Vineyards, helping usher in the 2020 wine grape harvest amid a pandemic that has altered most facets of the North Coast wine industry.

The pick of about 20 tons of grapes from the vineyard of Janet and Tito Sasaki was similar in many ways to the previous 30 harvests for the couple as the fruit was later trucked over to the nearby Gloria Ferrer winery to be made into sparkling wine.

https://youtu.be/8plNpNf0-Yc

“Beautiful bunches ... I think they look the best ever ,” said Janet Sasaki right before the vineyard crew began picking slightly after 9 p.m. “The season was beautiful this summer, perfect for slow ripening.”

Yet concern over spreading the coronavirus was apparent -- such as portable sink for hand washing -- signaled some change from previous years. There was not a notable celebration at the winery when the grapes arrived as only essential personnel were allowed at Gloria Ferrer’s production facility. Photographers were not allowed to chronicle the event at the crush pad and that forced any images to be shot by staff members working on site there, said winery spokeswoman Suzie Kukaj-Curovic.

The harvest in Sonoma County started relatively early this year with the first known pick occurring at Dutcher Crossing Winery in the Dry Creeek Valley at 2 a.m. Tuesday. Picks also have occurred in the Napa Valley at Mumm Napa and Schramsberg Vineyards.

The season should last through the first week of November, when late-red varieties such as cabernet sauvignon are harvested.