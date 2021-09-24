Guerneville 5 and 10 variety store maintains steady sales through pandemic

Even a global pandemic didn't really rattle retail sales at Guerneville 5 & 10, the throwback variety store on Main Street since 1949.

After a brief closure at the onset of stay-home orders in spring 2020, followed by only curbside sales for a couple weeks, it’s been steady business for a shop crammed with scads of unique and nostalgic merchandise.

Co-owner Karen Cox told me annual revenues this year and last were about even with previous years. Cox and her life partner Robin Johnson, who are 25-year Rio Nido residents, have operated the 5 and 10 since 2005.

Stores like theirs once were fixtures in many small towns across the United States. Gradually, they’ve faded away. First, they were squeezed by the “malling” of America in the 1970s and ’80s, as department stores exited cities to open inside glitzy suburban shopping centers. In recent years, the consumer shift to online shopping provided another mortal wound.

However, there are a few 5 and 10s remaining, mainly in older, smaller towns like Guerneville, which last year celebrated its 150-year anniversary.

The store originally opened so that lower Russian River-area residents didn’t have to trek to Santa Rosa to shop for essentials.

Today, there’s only a few things left on the shelves for a nickel or a dime. You can still buy a piece of bubble gum for a dime and a plastic scorpion for a nickel.

The 1,100-square-foot store is intentionally packed like a sardine can with hundreds of different types of things. When you run a retailer in which customers can come to buy a candy bar or a piece of chewing gum, you need to generate volume, Cox said.

The store carries a vast selection of greeting cards, and many items an artist may need on vacation: craft kits, watercolor, acrylic and oil paints, paintbrushes, drawing tools, canvas and more.

There’s board games such as old standbys chess, checkers, Monopoly, bingo, Yahtzee and Sorry! There’s toys and games from yesteryear for kids like yo-yos, barrel of monkeys, marbles, ball and jacks, Silly Putty and Gumby.

One of the traditional big sellers at this 5 and 10 are the selection of river rafts and inflatables people buy to take out on the Russian River. And the store will inflate the floaties for customers at no charge.

Mary Agneberg has been a loyal customer since 1995.

“I love the nostalgic feel,” said the former Minnesotan who stopped in Tuesday for a few office supplies.

I asked Cindy Ausick, the lone full-time employee who has worked 22 years in the store, what she considers one of the most unusual items. She cited the yodelling pickle and pointed to the last one of the plastic push-button musical gadgets left to buy on this day.

“I don’t understand it myself, but it sells,” Ausick said of the green item shaped like a pickle. (Cox told me 18 more of them have been ordered.)

In addition to the pickle, other unique things on the shelves are part of what Cox called the jokester category. That includes exploding golf balls, golf balls that don’t fly straight no matter how smooth the golf swing, whoopee cushions and a handheld device called a fart machine. (If interested, you’ll have to go check out that last item yourself for further information.)

“You can’t be in a bad mood in the store, cause there’s so much fun stuff,” she said.

The 5 and 10 is also the only one in town that sells glass pipes for smoking pot. Cox had resisted selling the pipes — which she said is the extent of the adults-only goods in the store — but customers kept asking for them.

Other than the pipes and rolling papers, browsing parts of the old variety store can make it seem like you are poking around your grandpa’s garage where he collected — or hoarded — decades of family memorabilia. I’m referring to the metal lunchboxes, lava lamps, Matchbox cars, kites and wall clocks, including one with Betty Boop on the face.

Appropriately, hanging across the upper front wall of the 5 and 10, there’s a selection of 45 old vinyl 45 rpm records. But Ausick, a Utah native, told me those are hers and she’s not selling them.

Not to worry cause everything else inside can be bought, including a wide selection of jewelry, a fair amount appearing to be vintage or color-changing depending on the owner’s mood.

“We specialize in all the things you never knew you couldn’t do without,” Cox said. “We sell everything, except underwear and kitchen sinks.”

I double-checked with Ausick, who confirmed no kitchen sinks are for sale.

