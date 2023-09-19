Guy Fieri reportedly buys $7.3 million waterfront home in Florida, his second in the state
Sonoma County celebrity chef Guy Fieri has reportedly purchased a 10,000-square-foot waterfront home in Palm Beach County, Florida, his second home in the Sunshine State.
According to The Palm Beach Post, the LLC Gus Ritchie 1, which the newspaper said is one of The Food Network star’s LLCs, in June bought a $7.3 million Mediterranean-style house on a corner lot on Singer Island in Riviera Beach.
The home includes a large outdoor patio, an outdoor kitchen, a pool, a three-car garage, five bedrooms and five full baths as well as space to dock a 100-foot yacht.
A phone call from The Press Democrat to listing agent William Gould, of Exclusive Real Estate Group, was not returned.
A video posted last year on Facebook shows the inside and outside of the home.
The LLC also purchased a $3.9 million house on Bella Vista Avenue in Lake Worth Beach, 20 miles south of Singer Island, in 2021.
According to the Palm Beach Post, it’s unknown what Fieri has planned for the properties. Fieri’s youngest son, Ryder, is still attending high school in Sonoma County so it is unlikely Fieri is making a permanent move to the state, at least for now.
