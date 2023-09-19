Sonoma County celebrity chef Guy Fieri has reportedly purchased a 10,000-square-foot waterfront home in Palm Beach County, Florida, his second home in the Sunshine State.

According to The Palm Beach Post, the LLC Gus Ritchie 1, which the newspaper said is one of The Food Network star’s LLCs, in June bought a $7.3 million Mediterranean-style house on a corner lot on Singer Island in Riviera Beach.

This device is unable to display framed content. <a href="https://code.pressdemocrat.com/shared/maps/waypoint?lon=-80.04297710000002&lat=26.7938897&z=12">Click here to view this embed</a>.

The home includes a large outdoor patio, an outdoor kitchen, a pool, a three-car garage, five bedrooms and five full baths as well as space to dock a 100-foot yacht.

A phone call from The Press Democrat to listing agent William Gould, of Exclusive Real Estate Group, was not returned.

A video posted last year on Facebook shows the inside and outside of the home.

1030 Coral Way, Riviera Beach, FL Presented by William Gould Exclusive Real Estate Group Phone: 561-379-3141 https://www.exclusivecommunities.com/ Built in 2008, this rare waterfront home boasts 230 feet of water frontage with spectacular panoramic views. The current waterfront layout can accommodate a 100 ft. boat. Sold fully furnished, the 9, 850SF home has a beautiful outdoor space: 5beds w/ private en-suite baths. oversized loggias & terraces, summer kitchen & 50-ft infinity pool overlooking the water. See Supplement: Built in 2008, this rare waterfront home boasts 230 feet of water frontage with spectacular panoramic views. The current waterfront layout can accommodate a 100 ft. boat. Engineered plans with seagrass survey are in hand to build a second dock on the ICW side with a boat lift. The 9, 850SF home has a beautiful outdoor space: 5beds w/ private en-suite baths. oversized loggias & terraces, summer kitchen & 50-ft infinity pool overlooking the water. Inside: Elevator leads to the master suite: private balcony, water views & private laundry. Living area: open kitchen w/ 2 center islands, Wolfe stove, double ovens, granite counters, high-end appliances, custom lighting, grand dining room & living room. Built in '08 the home has a private study & multi-purpose area. Features include custom moldings and hurricane impact windows throughout as well as hand-carved coral stone fireplaces, and Pecky Cypress beams. Near restaurants, shopping & ocean. Rarely does a property come on the market that can accommodate multiple vessels of multiple sizes. Posted by LUXVT Real Estate Marketing on Monday, November 14, 2022

The LLC also purchased a $3.9 million house on Bella Vista Avenue in Lake Worth Beach, 20 miles south of Singer Island, in 2021.

According to the Palm Beach Post, it’s unknown what Fieri has planned for the properties. Fieri’s youngest son, Ryder, is still attending high school in Sonoma County so it is unlikely Fieri is making a permanent move to the state, at least for now.