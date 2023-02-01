Head of Penguin Random House resigns

Madeline McIntosh, one of the most powerful figures in U.S. book publishing, is stepping down from her role as CEO of Penguin Random House U.S., the company announced on Tuesday.

The announcement comes during a time of great turbulence for Penguin Random House, by far the country’s largest book publisher. Markus Dohle, who was the CEO of Penguin Random House, and McIntosh’s boss, resigned from his position in December.

The company also lost a bid last year to buy Simon & Schuster, a large rival publishing house, after the government successfully sued to stop the deal on antitrust grounds. The deal’s collapse cost Penguin Random House a $200 million termination fee, in addition to enormous legal costs. Dohle had overseen the attempted acquisition.

McIntosh has been the head of Penguin Random House U.S. since 2018. Before that, she held a variety of roles at the company, which she first joined almost 30 years ago. She also worked briefly at Amazon.

Her departure was reported earlier in The Wall Street Journal.

In a memo to the company’s staff, McIntosh said she would not leave right away but would work with Nihar Malaviya, the interim CEO of Penguin Random House, to ensure an orderly transition. She said she had no concrete plans for what to do next.

In an interview Tuesday, she said that even though five years might seem like a short tenure as CEO, it had been “an intense five years.”

“I don’t like the idea of sticking in one spot or doing one job forever,” she said.

McIntosh said that the collapse of the merger didn’t influence her decision to step down, but that after the trial’s conclusion, she felt ready to embark on a new phase of her career. “It’s a really good inflection point for the company as well as for me,” she said. “Having the trial behind us, having new leadership in place, it’s a good time for all of us to pivot our way forward.”

In a memo to the company, Malaviya acknowledged that “changes like this naturally create unease.” He said he would move as quickly as possible to name a successor and would try to minimize disruptions to the company and its employees.