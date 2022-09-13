Healdsburg favorite Campo Fina set to close in October

Beloved Healdsburg restaurant Campo Fina is closing after 10 years of casual Italian dining. The restaurant announced its goodbye through its newsletter, saying doors will close on Oct. 1.

“We love you all and want to thank you for making our dreams a reality, for keeping community alive, and for being part of the life force known as Campo Fina.” restaurant owners Ari and Dawnelise Rosen said in the letter.

The Rosens said there were multiple factors that led to their decision, including the space’s rent doubling this year, a labor shortage and lack of housing for restaurant staff. The owners said all of these factors pointed toward a need for change.

“One of the hardest parts in leaving the restaurant is closing a place that feels like home to so many. Our hope is that Campo has served as a positive reflection of our community’s desire to keep community alive,” they said.

“Please help our amazing staff find great jobs so they can thrive in this community. Support local family-owned businesses, demand more affordable housing options, and show that locals do matter. Let’s keep community alive through creativity, playfulness, and most importantly breaking bread together.”

You can reach Staff Writer Sara Edwards at 707-521-5378 or sara.edwards@pressdemocrat.com. On Twitter @sedwards380.