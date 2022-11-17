Though gas prices have dipped sightly in the past few weeks, average gas prices across the country for Thanksgiving weekend will be at their highest-ever seasonal level, according to gas experts from GasBuddy and AAA.

Julian Paredes, spokesperson for AAA, blamed prices on volatility in the global oil market.

But there is some good news in California: Gas prices have stabilized after emergency repair work at oil refineries caused October gas prices to skyrocket.

“In California, gas is about 59 cents cheaper than a month ago,” he said. “Gas prices have been trending downward for the last month or so, and I really hope that trend continues.”

AAA officials say the slip in gasoline prices comes from the global cost for oil, which has stayed between a narrow price range of $85 to $92 a barrel for the past several weeks.

GasBuddy projects the national average for gas prices to be $3.68 on Thanksgiving Day, nearly 30 cents higher than last year. The previous record for high Thanksgiving prices was in 2012 when the national average was at $3.44.

Despite the high national average, GasBuddy found that 20% more Americans are planning to drive this Thanksgiving vs. last year.

“It has been a dizzying year at the pump, with motorists likely feeling nauseous not from the eggnog, but from the roller coaster ride at the pump with record gasoline prices earlier this year, which have fallen significantly since mid-summer,” Patrick De Haan, head of petroleum analysis at GasBuddy, said in a news release.

“Americans, however, are proving that while we’ll openly complain about high gas prices, most of us aren’t deterred from taking to the highways to observe Thanksgiving with those that matter most to us, especially as precautions from the pandemic have eased.”

Paredes said about 7.3 million Californians are expected to be traveling for Thanksgiving with 6.3 million of them traveling by car.

“What AAA has noticed is that it doesn’t really matter what gas prices are,” he said. “People are going to travel, and if it’s a budget issue, they’re going to find other ways to make up the difference.

“But people really just want to go home for the holidays.”

Because of that, travelers should expect another challenge: Crowded roads.

Paredes said California drivers should give themselves enough time to get to their destination. He also said drivers should make sure their cars are in working order, with AAA anticipating 400,000 roadside assistance calls nationwide will be made during the long Thanksgiving weekend.

“Plan ahead, leave early and be patient because everybody just wants to get home safely,” he said.

