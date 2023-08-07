50 highest-paying jobs in Santa Rosa, according to the Bureau of Labor Statistics

Stacker ranked the 50 highest-paying jobs in Santa Rosa, using data from the Bureau of Labor Statistics.|
STACKER
August 7, 2023, 2:17PM
Updated 3 hours ago

The rich are getting richer, and have been for some time.

Across the nation, wages have continued to rise this year despite the Federal Reserve's efforts to temper inflation. In June, average weekly earnings grew at a higher rate than the Consumer Price Index, the nation's primary inflation indicator.

While pay is increasing across income levels, the historical growth for high-income jobs has been most profound. High-income jobs have grown 69% over the past 50 years—more than both middle- and lower-income jobs, a Pew Trusts analysis shows.

The highest earners in the U.S. are what you'd expect: doctors and other medical professionals, engineers, tech workers, executives, and corporate leaders. Nationally, the 50 top-paying jobs all require at least a bachelor's degree, and many require a master's, doctorate, or another professional degree. Indeed, Bureau of Labor Statistics data shows that higher degree holders earn more in a typical week and face lower rates of unemployment.

Still, the exact positions that pay the most vary depending on where in the country you are located. Stacker used Bureau of Labor Statistics data to find the 50 highest-paying jobs in Santa Rosa. Jobs are ranked by their median annual pay as of May 2022, so jobs without annual compensation estimates available were excluded from this analysis.

#50. Career/technical education teachers, postsecondary

industryviews // Shutterstock

- Median annual wage: $109,060
- Median hourly wage: $52.43
- Total employment: 90 people (0.44 of every 1,000 jobs in the area)

#49. Administrative services managers

creativemarc // Shutterstock

- Median annual wage: $109,630
- Median hourly wage: $52.71
- Total employment: 390 people (1.91 of every 1,000 jobs in the area)

#48. Financial and investment analysts

Undrey // Shutterstock

- Median annual wage: $109,990
- Median hourly wage: $52.88
- Total employment: 200 people (1.01 of every 1,000 jobs in the area)

#47. Transportation, storage, and distribution managers

goodluz // Shutterstock

- Median annual wage: $111,130
- Median hourly wage: $53.43
- Total employment: 310 people (1.53 of every 1,000 jobs in the area)

#46. Engineers, all other

Gorodenkoff // Shutterstock

- Median annual wage: $111,800
- Median hourly wage: $53.75
- Total employment: 160 people (0.77 of every 1,000 jobs in the area)

#45. Financial risk specialists

THICHA SATAPITANON // Shutterstock

- Median annual wage: $112,450
- Median hourly wage: $54.06
- Total employment: 30 people (0.16 of every 1,000 jobs in the area)

#44. Sales engineers

TaLaNoVa // Shutterstock

- Median annual wage: $112,510
- Median hourly wage: $54.09
- Total employment: 60 people (0.3 of every 1,000 jobs in the area)

#43. Occupational therapists

ABO PHOTOGRAPHY // Shutterstock

- Median annual wage: $117,390
- Median hourly wage: $56.44
- Total employment: 100 people (0.48 of every 1,000 jobs in the area)

#42. Software quality assurance analysts and testers

Roman Samborskyi // Shutterstock

- Median annual wage: $117,630
- Median hourly wage: $56.55
- Total employment: 100 people (0.49 of every 1,000 jobs in the area)

#41. Fundraising managers

Monkey Business Images // Shutterstock

- Median annual wage: $118,960
- Median hourly wage: $57.19
- Total employment: 30 people (0.16 of every 1,000 jobs in the area)

#40. Electrical engineers

Canva

- Median annual wage: $121,910
- Median hourly wage: $58.61
- Total employment: 160 people (0.78 of every 1,000 jobs in the area)

#39. Data scientists

Chaay_Tee // Shutterstock

- Median annual wage: $122,560
- Median hourly wage: $58.92
- Total employment: 110 people (0.52 of every 1,000 jobs in the area)

#38. School psychologists

VH-studio // Shutterstock

- Median annual wage: $123,400
- Median hourly wage: $59.33
- Total employment: 170 people (0.85 of every 1,000 jobs in the area)

#37. Dental hygienists

Canva

- Median annual wage: $123,510
- Median hourly wage: $59.38
- Total employment: 460 people (2.24 of every 1,000 jobs in the area)

#36. Veterinarians

Canva

- Median annual wage: $124,180
- Median hourly wage: $59.70
- Total employment: 200 people (0.96 of every 1,000 jobs in the area)

#35. Industrial production managers

Sunshine Seeds // Shutterstock

- Median annual wage: $124,910
- Median hourly wage: $60.05
- Total employment: 360 people (1.79 of every 1,000 jobs in the area)

#34. Radiologic technologists and technicians

lenetstan // Shutterstock

- Median annual wage: $124,990
- Median hourly wage: $60.09
- Total employment: 180 people (0.89 of every 1,000 jobs in the area)

#33. Diagnostic medical sonographers

SofikoS // Shutterstock

- Median annual wage: $127,670
- Median hourly wage: $61.38
- Total employment: 80 people (0.4 of every 1,000 jobs in the area)

#32. Physical therapists

Aykut Erdogdu // Shutterstock

- Median annual wage: $129,830
- Median hourly wage: $62.42
- Total employment: 240 people (1.2 of every 1,000 jobs in the area)

#31. Construction managers

Canva

- Median annual wage: $130,280
- Median hourly wage: $62.63
- Total employment: 620 people (3.07 of every 1,000 jobs in the area)

#30. Optometrists

Kzenon // Shutterstock

- Median annual wage: $130,420
- Median hourly wage: $62.70
- Total employment: 80 people (0.4 of every 1,000 jobs in the area)

#29. Purchasing managers

rawpixel.com // Shutterstock

- Median annual wage: $131,180
- Median hourly wage: $63.07
- Total employment: 80 people (0.38 of every 1,000 jobs in the area)

#28. Medical scientists, except epidemiologists

Gorodenkoff // Shutterstock

- Median annual wage: $131,250
- Median hourly wage: $63.10
- Total employment: 100 people (0.5 of every 1,000 jobs in the area)

#27. Training and development managers

rawpixel.com // Shutterstock

- Median annual wage: $131,730
- Median hourly wage: $63.33
- Total employment: 30 people (0.15 of every 1,000 jobs in the area)

#26. Clinical and counseling psychologists

fizkes // Shutterstock

- Median annual wage: $131,840
- Median hourly wage: $63.39
- Total employment: 120 people (0.6 of every 1,000 jobs in the area)

#25. First-line supervisors of firefighting and prevention workers

Canva

- Median annual wage: $132,140
- Median hourly wage: $63.53
- Total employment: 130 people (0.63 of every 1,000 jobs in the area)

#24. Education administrators, kindergarten through secondary

Canva

- Median annual wage: $134,340
- Median hourly wage: Not available
- Total employment: 330 people (1.63 of every 1,000 jobs in the area)

#23. Natural sciences managers

VE.Studio // Shutterstock

- Median annual wage: $134,980
- Median hourly wage: $64.89
- Total employment: 80 people (0.38 of every 1,000 jobs in the area)

#22. Computer hardware engineers

SeventyFour // Shutterstock

- Median annual wage: $135,100
- Median hourly wage: $64.95
- Total employment: 30 people (0.16 of every 1,000 jobs in the area)

#21. Managers, all other

Jacob Lund // Shutterstock

- Median annual wage: $136,790
- Median hourly wage: $65.76
- Total employment: 610 people (3.02 of every 1,000 jobs in the area)

#20. Public relations managers

Pressmaster // Shutterstock

- Median annual wage: $138,030
- Median hourly wage: $66.36
- Total employment: 50 people (0.26 of every 1,000 jobs in the area)

#19. Software developers

Roman Samborskyi // Shutterstock

- Median annual wage: $140,070
- Median hourly wage: $67.34
- Total employment: 630 people (3.1 of every 1,000 jobs in the area)

#18. Marketing managers

fizkes // Shutterstock

- Median annual wage: $142,460
- Median hourly wage: $68.49
- Total employment: 380 people (1.87 of every 1,000 jobs in the area)

#17. Human resources managers

Jacob Lund // Shutterstock

- Median annual wage: $143,530
- Median hourly wage: $69.00
- Total employment: 210 people (1.04 of every 1,000 jobs in the area)

#16. Nurse practitioners

Monkey Business Images // Shutterstock

- Median annual wage: $143,860
- Median hourly wage: $69.16
- Total employment: 250 people (1.22 of every 1,000 jobs in the area)

#15. Medical and health services managers

Monkey Business Images // Shutterstock

- Median annual wage: $146,830
- Median hourly wage: $70.59
- Total employment: 660 people (3.27 of every 1,000 jobs in the area)

#14. Registered nurses

Rawpixel.com // Shutterstock

- Median annual wage: $156,250
- Median hourly wage: $75.12
- Total employment: 3,490 people (17.18 of every 1,000 jobs in the area)

#13. Financial managers

Canva

- Median annual wage: $157,760
- Median hourly wage: $75.84
- Total employment: 950 people (4.65 of every 1,000 jobs in the area)

#12. First-line supervisors of police and detectives

Canva

- Median annual wage: $158,010
- Median hourly wage: $75.96
- Total employment: 90 people (0.42 of every 1,000 jobs in the area)

#11. Physician assistants

Stokkete // Shutterstock

- Median annual wage: $160,430
- Median hourly wage: $77.13
- Total employment: 170 people (0.81 of every 1,000 jobs in the area)

#10. Lawyers

Canva

- Median annual wage: $161,070
- Median hourly wage: $77.44
- Total employment: 500 people (2.48 of every 1,000 jobs in the area)

#9. Computer and information systems managers

Frame Stock Footage // Shutterstock

- Median annual wage: $161,340
- Median hourly wage: $77.57
- Total employment: 390 people (1.9 of every 1,000 jobs in the area)

#8. Dentists, general

Canva

- Median annual wage: $162,480
- Median hourly wage: $78.12
- Total employment: 250 people (1.24 of every 1,000 jobs in the area)

#7. Pharmacists

Canva

- Median annual wage: $164,800
- Median hourly wage: $79.23
- Total employment: 340 people (1.67 of every 1,000 jobs in the area)

#6. Architectural and engineering managers

Canva

- Median annual wage: $165,820
- Median hourly wage: $79.72
- Total employment: 320 people (1.59 of every 1,000 jobs in the area)

#5. Electronics engineers, except computer

Canva

- Median annual wage: $167,070
- Median hourly wage: $80.32
- Total employment: 210 people (1.05 of every 1,000 jobs in the area)

#4. Psychology teachers, postsecondary

Canva

- Median annual wage: $178,420
- Median hourly wage: Not available
- Total employment: 60 people (0.32 of every 1,000 jobs in the area)

#3. Chief executives

Gorodenkoff // Shutterstock

- Median annual wage: $202,120
- Median hourly wage: $97.17
- Total employment: 400 people (1.96 of every 1,000 jobs in the area)

#2. Psychiatrists

LightField Studios // Shutterstock

- Median annual wage: $213,620
- Median hourly wage: $102.70
- Total employment: 60 people (0.3 of every 1,000 jobs in the area)

#1. Physicians, all other

wutzkohphoto // Shutterstock

- Median annual wage: $222,330
- Median hourly wage: $106.89
- Total employment: 180 people (0.88 of every 1,000 jobs in the area)

UPDATED: Please read and follow our commenting policy:

  • This is a family newspaper, please use a kind and respectful tone.
  • No profanity, hate speech or personal attacks. No off-topic remarks.
  • No disinformation about current events.
  • We will remove any comments — or commenters — that do not follow this commenting policy.