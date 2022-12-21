‘Hovering around one-day supply’: Blood donations are falling short. Here’s how to help
Blood donations are falling short for December, and Vitalant, the American Red Cross and other services are seeking eligible donors to fulfill the need.
According to a statement from Vitalant, they are down to a one-day supply, or 4,500 donations short of the need for December. Type O blood and platelets are the most urgently needed.
The news release also said that the final two weeks of December are when donations hit an annual low.
To encourage donations, local fire departments are participating in a Vitalant challenge called Bucket Brigade Blood Donation Challenge. After eligible donors give blood, they receive an annual T-shirt as a thank-you.
“Right now we are hovering around a one-day supply of available blood when we would like to see a four-day supply,” Charlene Verba, regional director for Vitalant, said in a statement. “Having fire departments encourage eligible donor to give provides much needed support during a typically challenging time.”
Here are some upcoming blood donation events:
American Red Cross:
Vine Community Center
840 Sonoma Ave.
Dec. 22 from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. (check redcrossblood.org for appointment availability)
Sonoma County Family YMCA
1111 College Ave.
Dec. 30 from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. (check redcrossblood.org for appointment availability)
CANB American Red Cross Chapter
5297 Aero Drive
Dec. 31 from 10 a.m. to 3 pm.
Vitalant:
Graton Fire Protection District
3750 Gravenstein Highway N
Dec. 21 from 1 p.m. to 5:45 p.m.
Ukiah Valley Fire Authority
1500 S State St.
Dec. 22 from 1:30 p.m. to 5:30 p.m.
Forestville Fire Department
6554 Mirabel Road
Dec. 27 from 1 p.m. to 4:30 p.m.
Fort Bragg Fire Department
141 N Main St.
Dec. 28 from 1 p.m. to 5:30 p.m.
Dec. 29 from 10 a.m. to 2:30 p.m.
Hopland Volunteer Fire Department
21 Feliz Creek Road
Jan. 2 from 1:15 p.m. to 5:30 p.m.
Windsor, Sonoma County Fire District
167 Arata Lane in Windsor
Jan. 4 from 12 p.m. to 6 p.m.
Rohnert Park Department of Public Safety
1 Doubletree Drive, Rohnert Park
Jan. 5 from 1:30 p.m. to 6:30 p.m.
Sonoma Community Center
276 East Napa Road
Jan. 6 from 1 p.m. to 4:45 p.m.
Healdsburg Fire Department
601 Healdsburg Ave.
Jan. 11 from 1:30 p.m. to 6:30 p.m.
Rincon Valley, Sonoma County Fire
91 Middle Rincon Road
Jan. 12 from 1:45 p.m. to 6 p.m.
Sonoma, Sonoma Valley Fire
630 Second Street West
Jan. 18 from 1:15 p.m. to 6 p.m.
Cloverdale Fire Protection District
451 S Cloverdale Blvd.
Jan. 19 from 12:30 p.m. to 5 p.m.
Petaluma Fire Department
2105 South McDowell Blvd.
Jan. 24 from 1 p.m. to 5:30 p.m.
Rancho Adobe Fire Protection District
11000 Main St.
Jan. 24 1 p.m. to 5:30 pm.
Wilmar Volunteer Fire Station
3825 Bodega Ave.
Jan. 26 from 1 p.m. to 6 p.m.
Northern Sonoma County Fire Protection District, Geyserville Station
20975 Geyserville Ave.
Jan. 31 from 12:45 p.m. to 6 p.m.
Blood drive information can also be found at vitalant.org/bucketbrigade or at redcrossblood.org
Sara Edwards is the small business and consumer reporter for The Press Democrat. You can reach her at 707-521-5487 or sara.edwards@pressdemocrat.com. Follow her on Twitter @sedwards380.
Sara Edwards
Business reporter
Small businesses are the bread and butter of Sonoma County. I cover a diverse group: Chambers of commerce and business groups, clothing shops, jewelry boutiques, hobby stores and more. Economic uncertainty is a high concern among Sonoma County consumers, and it’s my job to make sure shoppers know what’s happening in the local economy and how those trends and issues impact them.
