Blood donations are falling short for December, and Vitalant, the American Red Cross and other services are seeking eligible donors to fulfill the need.

According to a statement from Vitalant, they are down to a one-day supply, or 4,500 donations short of the need for December. Type O blood and platelets are the most urgently needed.

The news release also said that the final two weeks of December are when donations hit an annual low.

To encourage donations, local fire departments are participating in a Vitalant challenge called Bucket Brigade Blood Donation Challenge. After eligible donors give blood, they receive an annual T-shirt as a thank-you.

“Right now we are hovering around a one-day supply of available blood when we would like to see a four-day supply,” Charlene Verba, regional director for Vitalant, said in a statement. “Having fire departments encourage eligible donor to give provides much needed support during a typically challenging time.”

Here are some upcoming blood donation events:

American Red Cross:

Vine Community Center

840 Sonoma Ave.

Dec. 22 from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. (check redcrossblood.org for appointment availability)

Sonoma County Family YMCA

1111 College Ave.

Dec. 30 from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. (check redcrossblood.org for appointment availability)

CANB American Red Cross Chapter

5297 Aero Drive

Dec. 31 from 10 a.m. to 3 pm.

Vitalant:

Graton Fire Protection District

3750 Gravenstein Highway N

Dec. 21 from 1 p.m. to 5:45 p.m.

Ukiah Valley Fire Authority

1500 S State St.

Dec. 22 from 1:30 p.m. to 5:30 p.m.

Forestville Fire Department

6554 Mirabel Road

Dec. 27 from 1 p.m. to 4:30 p.m.

Fort Bragg Fire Department

141 N Main St.

Dec. 28 from 1 p.m. to 5:30 p.m.

Dec. 29 from 10 a.m. to 2:30 p.m.

Hopland Volunteer Fire Department

21 Feliz Creek Road

Jan. 2 from 1:15 p.m. to 5:30 p.m.

Windsor, Sonoma County Fire District

167 Arata Lane in Windsor

Jan. 4 from 12 p.m. to 6 p.m.

Rohnert Park Department of Public Safety

1 Doubletree Drive, Rohnert Park

Jan. 5 from 1:30 p.m. to 6:30 p.m.

Sonoma Community Center

276 East Napa Road

Jan. 6 from 1 p.m. to 4:45 p.m.

Healdsburg Fire Department

601 Healdsburg Ave.

Jan. 11 from 1:30 p.m. to 6:30 p.m.

Rincon Valley, Sonoma County Fire

91 Middle Rincon Road

Jan. 12 from 1:45 p.m. to 6 p.m.

Sonoma, Sonoma Valley Fire

630 Second Street West

Jan. 18 from 1:15 p.m. to 6 p.m.

Cloverdale Fire Protection District

451 S Cloverdale Blvd.

Jan. 19 from 12:30 p.m. to 5 p.m.

Petaluma Fire Department

2105 South McDowell Blvd.

Jan. 24 from 1 p.m. to 5:30 p.m.

Rancho Adobe Fire Protection District

11000 Main St.

Jan. 24 1 p.m. to 5:30 pm.

Wilmar Volunteer Fire Station

3825 Bodega Ave.

Jan. 26 from 1 p.m. to 6 p.m.

Northern Sonoma County Fire Protection District, Geyserville Station

20975 Geyserville Ave.

Jan. 31 from 12:45 p.m. to 6 p.m.

Blood drive information can also be found at vitalant.org/bucketbrigade or at redcrossblood.org

