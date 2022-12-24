Editor’s Note: The Press Democrat is publishing a series of stories about Sonoma County innovators who are tackling global warming. We invite readers to propose stories of those involved locally in climate change. Share your ideas by contacting our editor, rick.green@pressdemocrat.com.

Massive research and development will be needed in order to meet the goals that governments are setting for eliminating fossil fuels.

Take lithium, for example.

Lithium is a key metal used in batteries that power electric vehicles, store rooftop solar energy, laptops, cell phones, electric toothbrushes, even vape pens.

As the planet tries to replace fossil fuels with clean electricity, it’s going to need “unprecedented” quantities of lithium, according to UC Berkeley scientists.

But producing and disposing of lithium create environmental challenges, and the U.S. produces almost none of it.

“The supply of lithium is going to slow down the change to a battery economy. We’re far behind the curve,” said Mike Kobler, a Sebastopol mining engineer and consultant.

That’s the challenge Kobler, 64, has set for himself.

After years building underground projects in California and Latin America, he set his eye on the lithium dilemma in 2016 and has founded three companies to explore for and extract the important metal.

“I want to help bring down the cost of batteries and provide a domestic and environmentally responsible source of lithium,” he said during a conversation at his home in west Sonoma County.

This year, Kobler has explored lithium possibilities in the U.S., Argentina, Peru, Paraguay and Brazil.

Global Subsurface Strategies at-a-glance Founded: 2016 Officers: Founder and CEO Michael Kobler Headquarters: Sebastopol Employees: 1 Product: Development of energy metals Website: globalsubsurface.com

But his main motivation is to confront the leadership that Chile, Australia, China and Argentina have in lithium mining and China’s dominance in battery production, often done without sufficient regard for the environment, critics say.

Only two companies mine lithium in the U.S. today, in Nevada and Utah. Although the world will need to be producing more than 2 million metric tons a year in 30 years, according to the World Bank, the two U.S. companies say they can potentially produce about 20,000 tons a year.

“If we can put a man on the moon, let’s figure out these batteries,” said Alan Abrams, a retired mining engineer in St. Augustine, Florida.

He has worked in executive roles with Kobler through the years and believes Kobler can make important contributions.

“He’s known in the lithium industry for his practicality and ingenuity. He’s a boots-on-the-ground type of guy. He knows how to find a resource. He recognizes the technical aspects and challenges. He understands the business and, at the end of the day, he knows how to put it all together.

“Plus, he has a passion for this stuff,” Abrams said.

What’s so compelling about lithium?

Lithium is one of the metals that can create an electric current in batteries, and lithium batteries are the overwhelming favorite for portable use in such items as electric cars, E-bikes and scooters, to tools, computers and phones.

That’s because lithium is the lightest metal on earth, produces high energy for its weight, is safer than some other energy metals, has a long life cycle and is extremely efficient.

Lithium is not rare. There are deposits containing lithium on every continent. It is traditionally taken from rock via open-pit mines or from evaporation ponds of brine pumped from saltwater aquifers.

But mining and evaporation ponds evoke environmental concerns about machinery powered by fossil fuels, pollution from toxic chemicals, destruction of large areas and heavy consumption of groundwater.

It’s hard to get approval for mining in the U.S. But Kobler said experience has shown him there are ways to improve lithium mining.

“I’m not against mining, I’m anti-stupid mining. We need to do this rationally and nationally,” he said. “In the U.S., we can do it clean and efficiently.”

Kobler started his lithium work in 2016 when colleagues in Vancouver, B.C., asked him to manage some mining interests. He wound up co-founding and becoming CEO of American Lithium, which is publicly traded on the Toronto and over-the-counter exchanges.

Instead of open-pit mining, American Lithium will return the material it extracts.

“We’re reclaiming the land as we go,” Kobler said.

At American Lithium, Kobler led the discovery of a large lithium deposit near Tonopah, Nevada, and helped raise capital, navigate the permitting process, secure environmental and cultural approvals and ensure long-term management, according to company reports.