How a Sebastopol engineer is trying to slash the cost of lithium batteries and save the planet

Demand for the metal found in laptop batteries, electric vehicles and other items of the information age is on the rise but mining for lithium is expensive and creates environmental challenges.|
MARY FRICKER
FOR THE PRESS DEMOCRAT
December 23, 2022, 7:18PM

Editor’s Note: The Press Democrat is publishing a series of stories about Sonoma County innovators who are tackling global warming. We invite readers to propose stories of those involved locally in climate change. Share your ideas by contacting our editor, rick.green@pressdemocrat.com.

Massive research and development will be needed in order to meet the goals that governments are setting for eliminating fossil fuels.

Take lithium, for example.

Lithium is a key metal used in batteries that power electric vehicles, store rooftop solar energy, laptops, cell phones, electric toothbrushes, even vape pens.

As the planet tries to replace fossil fuels with clean electricity, it’s going to need “unprecedented” quantities of lithium, according to UC Berkeley scientists.

But producing and disposing of lithium create environmental challenges, and the U.S. produces almost none of it.

“The supply of lithium is going to slow down the change to a battery economy. We’re far behind the curve,” said Mike Kobler, a Sebastopol mining engineer and consultant.

That’s the challenge Kobler, 64, has set for himself.

After years building underground projects in California and Latin America, he set his eye on the lithium dilemma in 2016 and has founded three companies to explore for and extract the important metal.

“I want to help bring down the cost of batteries and provide a domestic and environmentally responsible source of lithium,” he said during a conversation at his home in west Sonoma County.

This year, Kobler has explored lithium possibilities in the U.S., Argentina, Peru, Paraguay and Brazil.

Global Subsurface Strategies at-a-glance

Founded: 2016

Officers: Founder and CEO Michael Kobler

Headquarters: Sebastopol

Employees: 1

Product: Development of energy metals

Website: globalsubsurface.com

But his main motivation is to confront the leadership that Chile, Australia, China and Argentina have in lithium mining and China’s dominance in battery production, often done without sufficient regard for the environment, critics say.

Only two companies mine lithium in the U.S. today, in Nevada and Utah. Although the world will need to be producing more than 2 million metric tons a year in 30 years, according to the World Bank, the two U.S. companies say they can potentially produce about 20,000 tons a year.

“If we can put a man on the moon, let’s figure out these batteries,” said Alan Abrams, a retired mining engineer in St. Augustine, Florida.

He has worked in executive roles with Kobler through the years and believes Kobler can make important contributions.

“He’s known in the lithium industry for his practicality and ingenuity. He’s a boots-on-the-ground type of guy. He knows how to find a resource. He recognizes the technical aspects and challenges. He understands the business and, at the end of the day, he knows how to put it all together.

“Plus, he has a passion for this stuff,” Abrams said.

What’s so compelling about lithium?

Lithium is one of the metals that can create an electric current in batteries, and lithium batteries are the overwhelming favorite for portable use in such items as electric cars, E-bikes and scooters, to tools, computers and phones.

That’s because lithium is the lightest metal on earth, produces high energy for its weight, is safer than some other energy metals, has a long life cycle and is extremely efficient.

Lithium is not rare. There are deposits containing lithium on every continent. It is traditionally taken from rock via open-pit mines or from evaporation ponds of brine pumped from saltwater aquifers.

But mining and evaporation ponds evoke environmental concerns about machinery powered by fossil fuels, pollution from toxic chemicals, destruction of large areas and heavy consumption of groundwater.

It’s hard to get approval for mining in the U.S. But Kobler said experience has shown him there are ways to improve lithium mining.

“I’m not against mining, I’m anti-stupid mining. We need to do this rationally and nationally,” he said. “In the U.S., we can do it clean and efficiently.”

Kobler started his lithium work in 2016 when colleagues in Vancouver, B.C., asked him to manage some mining interests. He wound up co-founding and becoming CEO of American Lithium, which is publicly traded on the Toronto and over-the-counter exchanges.

Instead of open-pit mining, American Lithium will return the material it extracts.

“We’re reclaiming the land as we go,” Kobler said.

At American Lithium, Kobler led the discovery of a large lithium deposit near Tonopah, Nevada, and helped raise capital, navigate the permitting process, secure environmental and cultural approvals and ensure long-term management, according to company reports.

He left the company in March.

Kobler said his approach is to found companies, launch them well into their mission, turn them over to capable long-term management -- and then start over.

In 2016, he also founded Global Subsurface Strategies, a Sebastopol consulting firm that in January won a $250,000 grant from the U.S. Department of Energy to partner with American Lithium and Lawrence Berkeley National Laboratory on faster, cheaper ways to look for lithium in rocks.

Normal searches for lithium take months of collecting samples in the field, sending to labs, waiting for results and repeating until lithium shows up in samples.

Federal, State and Sonoma County Emissions Goals

Biden administration:

•Vehicles: 50% of sales of all new vehicles to be electric by 2030

•Overall: Net-zero greenhouse gas emissions by 2050

California:

•Vehicles: 100% of sales of new passenger cars, trucks and SUVs to be electric by 2035, all transit bus fleets electric by 2040, all medium and heavy-duty vehicles electric by 2045

•Overall: Net-zero carbon dioxide emissions by 2045

Sonoma County:

•Vehicles: 100,000 electric cars and light duty trucks in operation by 2030 (roughly 24% of the 2021 fleet)

•Overall: Net-zero carbon dioxide emissions by 2030

Kobler and the Berkeley lab’s idea is to apply machine learning techniques to data collected in the field with mobile analyzers made by SciAps Inc., in Massachusetts. This could improve understanding of the presence or absence of lithium on the spot and allow rapid screening of vast areas previously considered too inefficient and expensive to evaluate.

The data from the analyzers would be compared to the Berkeley lab’s materials database to find trends and patterns in oceans of data that teams of experts using traditional methods would be unlikely to spot.

The goal is to prevent excess extractions, environmental impacts and useless processing while saving time, resources and money.

The three partners are now applying for a $1.65 million federal grant to advance the technique for commercialization.

“We’re having quite a bit of success with the first phase. Now that proof of concept has been achieved, it looks like it will save time and money in a very big way,” said Dana Brock, who manages the grant proposals.

Brock is a civil engineer, geologist and owner of Terrain, Inc., in Sebastopol. He has collaborated with Kobler for years and is a consultant with American Lithium.

Also this year, Kobler founded Canamera Nevada, Inc. It seeks to find and develop lithium and other energy metals in areas that others have thought were too inefficient and expensive to develop.

Meanwhile, surging demand and lagging supply is driving up prices for lithium and batteries, encouraging lithium prospecting but discouraging battery sales.

A search is on for more ways to get lithium, such as taking lithium from brine in geothermal wells and in oil wells and recycling spent batteries.

All are welcome, Kobler said.

It can cost $1 billion and take years to find lithium, build a mine, get and refine battery grade lithium chemicals and build the batteries.

“If we’re going to take gas vehicles off the road, we need every available source of power, every available source of storage. We need it all,” Kobler said.

Mary Fricker is a retired Press Democrat business reporter. She lives near Graton. Reach her at mfricker@sonic.net.

