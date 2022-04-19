How Barnes & Noble went from publishing industry villain to hero

After years on the decline, Barnes & Noble’s sales are up, its costs are down — and the same people who for decades saw the superchain as a supervillain are celebrating its success.

In the past, the book-selling empire, with 600 outposts across all 50 states, was seen by many readers, writers and book lovers as strong-arming publishers and gobbling up independent stores in its quest for market share.

Today, virtually the entire publishing industry is rooting for Barnes & Noble — including most independent booksellers. Its unique role in the book ecosystem, where it helps readers discover new titles and publishers stay invested in physical stores, makes it an essential anchor in a world upended by online sales and a much larger player: Amazon.

“It would be a disaster if they went out of business,” said Jane Dystel, a literary agent with clients including Colleen Hoover, who has four books on this week’s New York Times bestseller list. “There’s a real fear that without this book chain, the print business would be way off.”

The pandemic tossed substantial roadblocks in Barnes & Noble’s way. For nearly two years, there were no readings or author signings in most of its stores. Its cafe business is still way down. And in December, just as the Christmas shopping season arrived, omicron rolled in. Many of the chain’s downtown stores in urban areas are still underperforming because of a paucity of tourists and office workers.

Despite all this, sales in Barnes & Noble stores were up 3% last year over their pre-pandemic performance in 2019. The growth came the old-fashioned way, said James Daunt, the company’s CEO: by selling books, which were up 14%.

“I would never have predicted it at the outset of the year,” Daunt said, “but it’s been tremendous.”

The enemy of my enemy is my friend

For many years, hostility toward Barnes & Noble from independent bookstores was so potent, it made even Tom Hanks a believable, if charming, villain.

The feeling was captured in the 1998 movie “You’ve Got Mail.” Co-written and directed by Nora Ephron, the film centered on the owner of a major bookstore chain, played by Hanks, who put Meg Ryan’s character, a beloved independent bookseller in Manhattan, out of business. (Also, they were both adorable and fell in love.)

Back in the world of nonfiction, the American Booksellers Association, which represents independent stores, filed an antitrust lawsuit against Barnes & Noble in the 1990s. A few years before that, the group sued several publishers, saying they had unfairly charged big chains lower prices.

A patron in the revamped Barnes and Nobles location in Hingham, Mass., March 24, 2022. After years on the decline, Barnes & Noble’s sales are up, its costs are down, and the some of the same people who for decades saw the superchain as a supervillain — independent booksellers — are celebrating its success. (Cody O'Loughlin/The New York Times)

“There was a period where the competition was pretty ugly,” said Oren J. Teicher, a former CEO of the American Booksellers Association. “Barnes & Noble was perceived as not just the enemy, but as being everything about corporate book-selling that was wrong.”

Over time, however, bookstores developed “a common enemy,” Teicher said: Amazon.

Barnes & Noble grew from a single Manhattan bookstore in 1917 to become a dominant player by offering big discounts on bestsellers to draw in customers. Once in a store, readers were presented with an enormous selection, sometimes more than 100,000 titles, most of which were sold at full price.

When Amazon came along, it took Barnes & Noble’s game and played it better, with deeper discounts and a seemingly infinite selection of books.

Today, despite the rise of other formats, the industry still relies on physical books — in 2021, they brought in 76% of publishers’ sales revenue, according to the Association of American Publishers. And more than half the physical books in the United States are sold by Amazon.

Buying a book you’re looking for online is easy. You search. You click. You buy. What’s lost in that process are the accidental finds, the book you pick up in a store because of its cover, a paperback you see on a stroll through the thriller section.

No one has quite figured out how to replicate that kind of incidental discovery online. It makes bookstores hugely important not only for readers but also for all but the biggest-name writers, as well as for agents and publishers of all sizes.

Independent shops play an important role in that kind of discovery, but because Barnes & Noble stores are so large, they can usually keep more titles on hand. And in many parts of the country, there are no independents: Barnes & Noble is the only bookstore in town.