How Disabled Americans Are Pushing to Overhaul a Key Benefits Program

When Congress created Supplemental Security Income in 1972, it left no question about its intentions. The program, lawmakers wrote, was “designed to provide a positive assurance that the nation’s aged, blind and disabled people would no longer have to subsist on below-poverty-level incomes.”

Today, it helps ensure the opposite.

The maximum annual benefit is $9,528, three-quarters of the federal poverty level. Payments decrease if recipients have more than $85 a month in outside income and are revoked if they exceed $2,000 in savings. There are penalties for accepting groceries or even shelter from loved ones. The result is that it is structurally difficult to be on SSI and not live in poverty.

FILE — Rep. Jamaal Bowman (D-N.Y.), right, walks with Rep. Joe Neguse (D-Colo.) at the Capitol in Washington on May 19, 2021. Bowman is a sponsor of the Supplemental Security Income Restoration Act. (Stefani Reynolds/The New York Times)

The shift happened over nearly five decades in which Congress made no major changes to the program, which is run by the Social Security Administration and serves about 8 million Americans. The outside income limits, for instance, have never been updated for inflation.

Now, as Democrats hash out the details of trillions of dollars in spending that they hope to pass through budget reconciliation with no need for Republican support, SSI recipients and advocates see a rare opportunity to overhaul the program.

It is far from a guarantee. This Wednesday, Sen. Kyrsten Sinema, D-Arizona, said she would not support the full $3.5 trillion package that her party has proposed — and because her support and that of Sen. Joe Manchin III, D-West Virginia., are essential, what stays in the package will depend on what they are willing to accept.

Republicans and some moderate Democrats oppose passing a package that would substantially increase the deficit, and if it has to be pared down to win 50 votes, a vast array of proposals — on education, health care, climate change and much more — will be competing for inclusion.

Felix Guzman in Brooklyn on July 28, 2021. Guzman, who has autism and schizoaffective disorder, is a recipient of Supplemental Security Income. (Michelle V. Agins/The New York Times)

But “there is a shot,” Rep. Jamaal Bowman, D-New York, said in a virtual forum with advocates last week, calling the state of the SSI program “a national scandal” and urging supporters to call the White House and congressional leaders “every single day.”

Bowman is a lead sponsor of the Supplemental Security Income Restoration Act, which advocates want included in the reconciliation bill and which the Social Security Chief Actuary estimates would cost $46 billion in 2022 and a total of $510 billion over the next decade. Among other things, it would increase SSI payments to the federal poverty level and index them to inflation; allow more than $500 per month in outside income with no penalty; raise the asset limit to $10,000; and remove penalties for “in-kind support,” like a friend offering shelter.

In one sense, the bill is just another example of a measure that stopped being a nonstarter when Democrats took control. But it is also a culmination of years of work by people with disabilities, who have sought to establish themselves as a bloc capable of influencing elections and making demands of elected officials.

“We were agitating from the inside, but it was outside groups that really got it on the mainstream Democratic agenda,” said Sen. Sherrod Brown, D-Ohio, who is the lead Senate sponsor of the SSI bill and has sponsored similar legislation for years alongside Rep. Raúl Grijalva, D-Arizona, and others. “They were less active when it was a Republican Senate and a president like Trump because they knew there wasn’t much at the end of the rainbow.”

Last month, advocacy groups helped organize what they said was the first bicameral briefing on SSI — essentially a presentation to congressional staff — in more than 30 years. Sen. Bernie Sanders, I-Vermont, included an SSI overhaul on a draft list of Democratic priorities. Bowman said that he had spoken with White House officials and that “all signs point to the president being supportive.”

The White House did not respond to a request for comment, but President Joe Biden endorsed changes to SSI during his election campaign, a move without which “I don’t think what we’ve seen on the Hill would have been possible,” said Matthew Cortland, a senior fellow at Data for Progress and leader of a campaign called #DemolishDisabledPoverty, of which the SSI push is one part.