How do Silicon Valley techies celebrate getting rich in a pandemic?

SAN FRANCISCO — Things are so hot in Silicon Valley that it’s freaking people out.

As tech startups have rushed to go public and valuations have soared, Aaron Rubin, a partner at Werba Rubin Papier Wealth Management, said his clients were in shock over their newfound wealth.

When the pandemic hit a year ago, tech workers worried that their startup stock might never pay off. The whiplash, plus general unease about the economy, has now discouraged them from making the kinds of splurges that often accompany overnight fortunes, Rubin said. Compared with past booms, there is “more gratitude,” he said, and more plans for charity.

“Everyone is waiting for the other shoe to drop,” Rubin said. “Maybe they buy a new Tesla or convertible, but they don’t go out and start buying airplanes overnight.”

Silicon Valley’s cash-gushing, millionaire-minting initial public offerings have been bigger and buzzier than ever. But in the pandemic, the newly rich aren’t celebrating with the usual blowout parties and early retirement into round-the-world travel.

They’ve adapted.

The parties are on Zoom, the tax talk is on Slack, the house shopping is slightly less intense, and the vibe is cautious. It is a weird time to become rich.

“People’s mindset is not in a place to be ostentatious,” said Riley Newman, who was an early employee at Airbnb, which went public in December and immediately topped $100 billion in value.

People have shifted their focus from vacation homes and flashy cars to suburban homes and schooling, said Newman, who now runs Wave Capital, a venture capital firm. “It is just different,” he added.

Over the past six months, at least 35 companies that were founded in the San Francisco Bay Area — including Airbnb, DoorDash and the data warehousing company Snowflake — have gone public for a combined market value of $446 billion, according to a tally by The New York Times. Those companies’ “lockup periods,” which prevent insiders from selling most of their stock soon after an IPO, will expire in the coming months, unleashing a wave of wealth.

Just a handful of those IPOs could mint an estimated 7,000 millionaires, according to an analysis by EquityBee, a platform that facilitates startup equity transactions. The stream of IPOs has been large enough that the tax income from them may wipe out some of California’s projected budget shortfall.

In a survey of employees at seven newly public companies, which was conducted by Blind, an app for anonymous employee discussions, roughly one-quarter said they planned to be conservative with their money because of the pandemic. Many said they would buy homes. Those who wanted to splurge were eyeing Ferraris, Teslas, watches, a pottery studio and “stonks,” a slang term for playing the stock market.

The new wealth is part of a widening gap between the tech industry and the rest of the economy. Dozens of retail chains have gone belly-up, beloved restaurants have shuttered, and unemployment has soared. But in tech, the shift to working, shopping and socializing via screens has turbocharged adoption of digital products and fueled growth.

More riches are set to roll in. On Wednesday, Roblox, a kids’ gaming startup that has grown in the pandemic and is worth around $30 billion, is set to go public. Analytics provider AppLovin, used-clothing site thredUP and cryptocurrency startup Coinbase also plan to list their shares this month, with investors predicting that Coinbase could hit $100 billion in value.

Gourmet bark

When tech startups went public before the pandemic, they celebrated with rocket-shaped ice sculptures and fleets of 1980s bands.

Now companies are sending their employees party boxes for Zoom gatherings.

Daniel Figone, owner of Handheld Catering and Events, has recently delivered boxed dinners and snacks to homes for a number of workers at Silicon Valley companies that went public. The boxes — which cost $45 to $100 each — can include housemade rubs, finishing salts, hot cocoa mix, gourmet bark, fancy cheeses, fruit and Champagne. Inside, printed cards rivaling a wedding invitation detail the login code for a Zoom gathering.

Top executives get even more: floral arrangements, three-course meals and an on-site chef to finish the cooking and plate it, Figone said. At some small outdoor gatherings, he has offered individual “grazing cones” filled with snacks, instead of buffets and passed appetizers.

But all-company Zoom celebrations can feel a lot like all-company Zoom meetings. So companies are also adding virtual Q&As with famous authors or “Saturday Night Live” cast members, inspiring talks from TED speakers, and even group meditation sessions led by famous practitioners, said Jay Siegan, who runs Jay Siegan Presents, an entertainment agency in San Francisco.