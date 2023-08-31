How gas prices have changed in Napa in the last week

Labor Day weekend, typically a time of heightened travel, usually comes with a spike in gas prices.

For now, the average cost for a gallon of gas sits about where it was the summer before as prices were falling from record highs influenced by the Russian invasion of Ukraine.

"For the first time in weeks, the national average price of gasoline has fallen over the last week as the wholesale price of gasoline has been under seasonal pressure as we near the end of the summer driving season," GasBuddy analyst Patrick De Haan said in a statement Monday.

"However, the drop may be short-lived," De Haan warned, "as one of the nation's largest refineries partially shut last week after a fire at a storage tank, and as we see more tropical activity that could lead to further disruption."

Stacker compiled statistics on gas prices in the Napa metro area using data from AAA. Gas prices are current as of August 28.

Napa by the numbers

- Gas current price: $5.37

--- California average: $5.29

- Week change: +$0.05 (+0.9%)

- Year change: -$0.10 (-1.9%)

- Historical expensive gas price: $6.64 (6/9/22)



- Diesel current price: $5.89

- Week change: +$0.05 (+0.8%)

- Year change: -$0.55 (-8.5%)

- Historical expensive diesel price: $7.17 (6/18/22)



Metros with the most expensive gas

#1. San Luis Obispo-Atascadero-Paso Robles, CA: $5.54

#2. San Rafael, CA: $5.38

#3. Ventura, CA: $5.37



Metros with the least expensive gas

#1. McAllen-Edinburg-Mission, TX: $3.19

#2. Monroe, LA: $3.20

#3. Biloxi-Gulfport-Pascagoula, MS: $3.22

