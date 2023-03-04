All the rain from the past few months has made me want to do nothing but snuggle into a blanket and sip on my favorite teas and coffees I’ve purchased from around the county.

Russian River Tea Co. owner Holly Hunt’s customers have felt the same, with recent sales doubling because of the cold weather experienced in Sonoma County.

Hunt led a 17-year career in corporate retail management at Gymboree before she left it all to open her little tea shop and marketplace just off downtown Healdsburg.

Hunt’s little shop has expanded from selling loose-leaf, curated teas to custom chocolates from local and national chocolatiers, clothing and and candles.

Her tea also is found in local restaurants, coffee shops and hotels across the county like Roof 106, Barn Diva, Farmhouse Inn and Spa and R3 Hotel Guerneville.

Her little shop recently reached its 10-year anniversary since she opened it in Phoenix and has plans to celebrate a decade of business later this July.

The Press Democrat sat down with Hunt to talk about her business success over the past decade.

Answers have been edited for length and clarity.

Sara: Tell me about how you started your business? What got you into tea?

Holly: I worked for Gymboree for about 17 years as a retail manager and every single time they would move me around the country to take on a different store situation, I fell in love with Teavana.

They just had their teas, tea accoutrements, teapots, and I was just mesmerized by it. So, when Gymboree started down the path of closing out, I was like, “What am I going to do now?”

I was living in Phoenix at the time, and I started going to little tea stores and thought this was really what I wanted to do.

I was researching how to get started, and I took all my fabulous retail experience with me and opened my first store in Phoenix.

About three years later, my sons started having grandbabies and I thought, “I gotta get back to Sonoma County.”

I put my store next to Healdsburg Running Co., and then a friend of mine was in the store that I’m in now, and I told her if you ever move out of there, I get first dibs.

And now I’ve been in that spot for 10 years. I love it.

Sara: Talk to me about how having those retail management skills from Gymboree helped you start your tea shop?

Holly: When you’re a manager, you have to track last year’s sales, trends, things like that. And customer service is always a big deal at Gymboree because their costs are really high, so we had a customer list where we would call and talk about upcoming sales.

It really helped having a retail management background because you’re managing everything.

The big difference is this isn’t a department store. It’s a little shop, so you’re managing your people, your customers and things like that, so i already knew how to do all of that it, and it was really helpful.

I’ve also always had an entrepreneurial spirit. I feel like my life has been in these chapters, and I feel like I saved the best for last.

Sara: What would you say was the hardest part about transitioning from retail management at Gymboree to opening your own store?

Holly: I was just going through the unknown and wondering whether I was going to make it or not.

So the unknown, I think not having the security like a biweekly paycheck, benefits and 401(k) so that little cushion wasn’t there anymore. I actually cashed out my 401(k) to open my first store.

Sara: So what has business been like these past few years?

Holly: Let’s go back and start at 2020. So when the pandemic hit, customers got to stay home and all of us store owners were like, “huh?”

We thought this would roll over in a couple of days. And because I had food involved in my store, I didn’t necessarily have to shut down. I sure as heck didn’t have any customers. It was like a fire zone.

But because we have such an amazing community, I went onto my website and there were hundreds of orders. And they wouldn’t just order three sets of tea, they would order $50 worth.

So I was in my little store about three days a week plus weekends to make my orders, grab them all, get in the car and porch-drop orders in cute little bags with a chocolate in each one from Cloverdale all the way down to Windsor.

If it was past Windsor, I just shipped it, but there were hundreds of local orders, whereas now, they’re all out of town.

Then 2021 when restrictions were lifted in Healdsburg, it was the best year we’ve ever had. Our numbers doubled because people weren’t getting on a plane to go overseas.

Everyone had taken advantage of the fact that Sonoma County has sunshine and beautiful hotels, five-star restaurants, wine tastings and cute little towns with all the shopping. So 2021 was the best year we ever had.