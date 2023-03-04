‘I saved the best for last’: Small business owner steeped past retail experience into opening her own tea shop

The Press Democrat sat down with owner Holly Hunt to talk about her business’s success over the last decade.|
SARA EDWARDS
THE PRESS DEMOCRAT
March 4, 2023, 2:18PM
At a glance

Russian River Tea Co.

336 Center St., Healdsburg, CA 95448

707-395-0857

Sunday: 11 a.m.-4 p.m.

Monday-Saturday: 11 a.m.-5:30 p.m.

All the rain from the past few months has made me want to do nothing but snuggle into a blanket and sip on my favorite teas and coffees I’ve purchased from around the county.

Russian River Tea Co. owner Holly Hunt’s customers have felt the same, with recent sales doubling because of the cold weather experienced in Sonoma County.

Hunt led a 17-year career in corporate retail management at Gymboree before she left it all to open her little tea shop and marketplace just off downtown Healdsburg.

Hunt’s little shop has expanded from selling loose-leaf, curated teas to custom chocolates from local and national chocolatiers, clothing and and candles.

Her tea also is found in local restaurants, coffee shops and hotels across the county like Roof 106, Barn Diva, Farmhouse Inn and Spa and R3 Hotel Guerneville.

Her little shop recently reached its 10-year anniversary since she opened it in Phoenix and has plans to celebrate a decade of business later this July.

The Press Democrat sat down with Hunt to talk about her business success over the past decade.

Answers have been edited for length and clarity.

Sara: Tell me about how you started your business? What got you into tea?

Holly: I worked for Gymboree for about 17 years as a retail manager and every single time they would move me around the country to take on a different store situation, I fell in love with Teavana.

They just had their teas, tea accoutrements, teapots, and I was just mesmerized by it. So, when Gymboree started down the path of closing out, I was like, “What am I going to do now?”

I was living in Phoenix at the time, and I started going to little tea stores and thought this was really what I wanted to do.

I was researching how to get started, and I took all my fabulous retail experience with me and opened my first store in Phoenix.

About three years later, my sons started having grandbabies and I thought, “I gotta get back to Sonoma County.”

I put my store next to Healdsburg Running Co., and then a friend of mine was in the store that I’m in now, and I told her if you ever move out of there, I get first dibs.

And now I’ve been in that spot for 10 years. I love it.

Sara: Talk to me about how having those retail management skills from Gymboree helped you start your tea shop?

Holly: When you’re a manager, you have to track last year’s sales, trends, things like that. And customer service is always a big deal at Gymboree because their costs are really high, so we had a customer list where we would call and talk about upcoming sales.

It really helped having a retail management background because you’re managing everything.

The big difference is this isn’t a department store. It’s a little shop, so you’re managing your people, your customers and things like that, so i already knew how to do all of that it, and it was really helpful.

I’ve also always had an entrepreneurial spirit. I feel like my life has been in these chapters, and I feel like I saved the best for last.

Sara: What would you say was the hardest part about transitioning from retail management at Gymboree to opening your own store?

Holly: I was just going through the unknown and wondering whether I was going to make it or not.

So the unknown, I think not having the security like a biweekly paycheck, benefits and 401(k) so that little cushion wasn’t there anymore. I actually cashed out my 401(k) to open my first store.

Sara: So what has business been like these past few years?

Holly: Let’s go back and start at 2020. So when the pandemic hit, customers got to stay home and all of us store owners were like, “huh?”

We thought this would roll over in a couple of days. And because I had food involved in my store, I didn’t necessarily have to shut down. I sure as heck didn’t have any customers. It was like a fire zone.

But because we have such an amazing community, I went onto my website and there were hundreds of orders. And they wouldn’t just order three sets of tea, they would order $50 worth.

So I was in my little store about three days a week plus weekends to make my orders, grab them all, get in the car and porch-drop orders in cute little bags with a chocolate in each one from Cloverdale all the way down to Windsor.

If it was past Windsor, I just shipped it, but there were hundreds of local orders, whereas now, they’re all out of town.

Then 2021 when restrictions were lifted in Healdsburg, it was the best year we’ve ever had. Our numbers doubled because people weren’t getting on a plane to go overseas.

Everyone had taken advantage of the fact that Sonoma County has sunshine and beautiful hotels, five-star restaurants, wine tastings and cute little towns with all the shopping. So 2021 was the best year we ever had.

The next year was awesome also, a little down since 2021, but I think that’s because people were getting in airplanes again.

Sara: What issues is the tea industry experiencing right now?

Holly: Definitely accessibility. Tea itself comes from overseas, so when COVID first hit, there were certain types of tea that you could just not get because those boats were stuck.

So, the supply chain issues would bleed into the tea industry and the chocolate industry too. All that cacao comes from other countries.

It’s kind of caught up now and I don’t feel that anymore.

It took about a month, but right now I’m not seeing any of that at all.

If anything, I feel like they’ve caught up so much from feeling the desperation of what happens that they might have an overabundance of something else that comes along next.

Sara: Going off of that, what are your expectations for this year?

Holly: I can’t tell because January was awful because it was raining the whole time. My website was up because it was cold everywhere, but the first two weeks I kept wondering what happened to my thriving business.

Then it quit raining for a couple of weekends and things picked up, and now I would say we’re just back to being great on the weekends and OK during the week.

There’s a lot of unknowns right now because of the chatter about the economy. Inflation and all of those things are kind of known, but I’ve found that somehow, I’ll be OK.

I feel worse for my vendors because I have a downturn in buying, but we still have to be stocked enough to be inviting for when people do come in.

Last year, we were so busy. My local retailers were delivering sometimes twice a week. I could not keep products on the shelves.

My expectation is that because of the soft economy, we’ll be back to people not traveling as far because it’s so expensive. So they’ll come back to Healdsburg for a similar experience.

I keep in close contact with the restaurants and hotels I service in town and gauge what’s going to happen by what they say, and they’re saying things are looking pretty good.

Sara: What advice would you give to aspiring entrepreneurs?

Holly: My best advice is to get to know the industry that you’re wanting to go into really well. I visited every independent retail tea store that I could find that was within reason to drive to and just study the industry and the trends.

Everything is so great right now with social media like YouTube. You could just go on YouTube and Google to look up “how to start a tea store.”

Also get to know what your customer really wants and decide what you want to do. Find out what people want because you better carve a niche or you’re not going to make it.

Also get to know your fellow entrepreneurs in whatever field you would want to go into. It’s intimidating, but most entrepreneurs are very open and welcoming with advice for people wanting to do something on their own.

And, finally, don’t be afraid to do something even though it’s scary.

Sara: And lastly comes a question I’m asking each small business owner I speak with for this column: What keeps you up at night?

Holly: For me, it’s staying current and looking ahead and not being afraid to explore that. I have a really inquisitive mind, and I think it really helps to be that way in wanting to stay current.

I’m really blessed because my now-grown sons have the most darling fiances and they’re so in the know of what’s trending and what people want, so I’m lucky because I can go to them.

I think staying current in the field you’re in is the best advice I could give anyone.

You can reach Staff Writer Sara Edwards at 707-521-5487 or sara.edwards@pressdemocrat. com. On Twitter @sedwards380.

