“If we don’t change, we won’t survive.”

That’s what Rich Norgrove, owner of Cloverdale-based Bear Republic Brewing Co., said in an interview Friday morning with The Press Democrat following the news of his brewery being acquired by Drake’s Brewing Co. of San Leandro.

Drake’s acquired all of Bear Republic’s recipes, formulas and “intellectual property,” according to a news release Norgrove sent Friday to The Press Democrat.

The acquisition means Drake’s will produce Bear Republic’s beers, including the largely popular Racer 5 IPA, and its brewery in northern Sonoma County will close.

Whether or not its Rohnert Park brewpub — which has been closed since December 2022 due to stagnate winter sales — will reopen remains uncertain, Norgrove said.

Financial terms of the deal were not disclosed.

Consolidation will continue across the beer industry, Norgrove said, as it works through tremendous changes, with small and mid-size breweries “getting squeezed on both ends of the spectrum.”

Ahead of the acquisition, Bear Republic laid off 43 employees at its Cloverdale operations site, Norgrove said, with the goal of rehiring between 15-20 people.

Operations at the business’s Cloverdale headquarters and central distribution facility will wind down “probably in the next 60 to 90 days” and then fully transition to San Leandro, he said.

“A staff reduction is the downside about it, but there’s a lot of opportunities and I believe we (Bear Republic and Drake’s Brewing Co.) are stronger together,” Norgrove said.

The loss of jobs will have a “major negative impact” for Cloverdale and its residents, Cloverdale Chamber of Commerce Director Neena Hanchett said in a statement Friday.

“The effect of losing these local jobs and the tax base will ripple throughout our entire community,” Hanchett said.

Hanchett said the chamber is sorry to see Bear Republic leave, and the company was always “supportive of local businesses, clubs and nonprofit organizations.”

“With the goal of trying to be optimistic in light of the loss of the Norgrove Family and their craft brewing enterprise, our chamber and business community sincerely hopes that ‘lemonade can be made from lemons,’” she said.

There were plans to reopen Bear Republic’s brewpub in Rohnert Park but nothing has been made official, though Norgrove said the new ownership has a commitment that Bear Republic will have a footprint in Sonoma County.

“I’m just excited for the future that Racer has,” Norgrove said. “The goal is to always continue the quality and the craftsmanship that we established as a brand and we’ll continue to move forward with my new partnership.”

Drake’s approached Norgrove about the partnership with the goal of bringing Bear Republic to new markets and other opportunities.

“Our saturation into the Sacramento market isn’t as big as we’d like it to be,” Norgrove said. “And now, we’re going to have a mutual footprint (with Drake’s Brewing Co.).”

Bear Republic is currently distributed to 23 states and seven countries while Drake's is only sold in California, Arizona and Nevada, according to the breweries’ respective websites.

Martin told The Press Democrat Friday that he’s known Norgrove and his father, Richard, who co-founded Bear Republic alongside his wife, Sandy, since the ‘90s and modeled Drake’s brewing system off Bear Republic’s, which helped to grow the company.

“Bringing these two great brands together makes us stronger,” Martin said.

“Just like Drake's, the team at BRBC is known for innovating and adapting,” Martin said in the news release. “This partnership is really an opportunity for Drake’s to lean into the creativity of this process and demonstrates our commitment to serving the Northern California craft beer community.

“We’re look forward to working with the Norgrove Family and to ring in the next chapter.”

You can reach Staff Writer Sara Edwards at 707-521-5487 or sara.edwards@pressdemocrat. com. On Twitter @sedwards380.