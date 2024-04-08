In battle over health care costs, private equity plays both sides

Insurance companies have long blamed private-equity-owned hospitals and physician groups for exorbitant billing that drives up health care costs. But a tool backed by private equity is helping insurers make billions of dollars and shift costs to patients.

The tool, Data iSight, is the premier offering of a cost-containment firm called MultiPlan that has attracted round after round of private equity investment since positioning itself as a central player in the lucrative medical payments field. Today, Hellman & Friedman, a California-based private equity giant, and the Saudi Arabian government's sovereign wealth fund are among the firm's largest investors.

The evolution of Data iSight, which recommends how much of each medical bill should be paid, is an untold chapter in the story of private equity's influence on U.S. health care.

A New York Times investigation of insurers' relationship with MultiPlan found that countering predatory billing is just one aspect of the collaboration. Low payments have burdened patients with unexpectedly large bills, slashed pay for doctors and other medical professionals, and left employers that fund health plans with high, often unanticipated fees - all while making the country's biggest health insurance companies a lot of money.

Often, when someone gets insurance through an employer and sees a doctor outside the plan's network, the insurer routes the bill to MultiPlan to recommend an amount to pay. Both MultiPlan and the insurer receive processing fees from the employer, usually based on the size of the final payment: the smaller the payout, the bigger the fees.

This business model has made Data iSight a cash cow. Of the handful of tools MultiPlan offers insurers, Data iSight consistently makes the most frugal recommendations, typically resulting in the highest fees.

MultiPlan, which has been publicly traded since 2020, did not respond to detailed questions about Data iSight. A statement issued by an outside public relations firm said MultiPlan's payment recommendations were fair and "widely accepted." It said the company was "committed to lowering out-of-network costs," including by using "data-driven tools to determine fair reimbursements."

In recent years, concern over private equity's investments in medical practices has grown, as studies have documented rising bills. Insurers and MultiPlan say that Data iSight is a necessary counterweight.

Caught between these moneyed interests are patients, who are mostly in the dark. If they encounter Data iSight's name, it is typically in the fine print of dense paperwork. Those who have complained said they got little more than assurances that the calculations were rigorous and fair.

For Mary Lavigne, who has chronic pain, chiropractor appointments near Irvine, California, almost doubled in cost. Nadia Salim's Boston-area therapy appointments also became almost twice as expensive. And Andrew Faehnle was on the hook for more than two-thirds of an ambulance bill after his 14-year-old was rushed to an emergency room in Anaheim, California. In each case, insurance statements cited Data iSight.

"I thought, 'Who the heck are these people?' " Faehnle said. "I started Googling, 'What's Data iSight?' "

MultiPlan's business model is based on simple math: Take the amount a doctor charges, subtract MultiPlan's recommended payout, and you have what the firm identifies as a savings or discount. Usually, MultiPlan and the insurer each collect a percentage of that declared savings as a processing fee.

This arrangement helps insurers profit from the most common way Americans get health coverage: through an employer that pays medical claims with its own money, using an insurer only as an administrator. Using MultiPlan, insurers cut medical bills, then charge employers for doing so.

For decades, MultiPlan determined payments primarily through negotiations. The discounts were modest but came with an agreement not to collect more from patients.

After MultiPlan's founder, Donald Rubin, sold it in 2006, the company's new private equity owners began a move toward automated pricing that executives would later call "MultiPlan 2.0."

In 2010, it bought Viant, an Illinois-based firm that used algorithms to recommend reimbursements. But for some types of care, Viant's calculations used a database of billed amounts. So if medical providers charged more over time, the recommended payments were also likely to rise.

A small firm in Grapevine, Texas, had developed an alternative strategy. Rather than start with a bill and negotiate it down, Tom Galas, a former insurance executive, wanted to calculate the cost of care and negotiate it up.