In L.A., hidden armies of workers keep mega-mansions on the market

In Southern California, a mansion is a micro-economy.

Every luxury property has a developer who envisioned it, an architect who built it, an agent who sold it, and a deep-pocketed buyer who had to have it.

To run the place — to have the guests greeted, drinks poured, floors polished, windows washed, cupboards stocked, the perimeter secured, meals cooked, children curated, lawns manicured, ponds algaecided — typically requires a staff akin to a modern-day Downton Abbey.

And whenever these prized properties surface for sale, many dozen more workers enter the fray — tasked with elevating the home to its most beautiful state, keeping it in pristine condition in hopes of luring a buyer willing to spend a fortune to acquire it.

They include maids, gardeners, handymen, pool techs, interior designers, limestone specialists and aquarium cleaners. They work behind the scenes, sweating through hot summers to ensure that every crack is cleaned, every leaf is trimmed and every pool has the perfect PH balance.

In the end, the developer gets the profits, the agent gets the TV show, and the rich person gets the house. But these workers —critical cogs in Southern California's rarefied lifestyles and its extraordinary real estate market—make it all happen.

"I take pride because I'm a part of the project," said Deisy Flores, a maid and owner of Casa Fantastic Cleaning Services. "The architect, the contractor, the stagers, and us. We're a part of it."

Flores founded the company with the help of her mother in 2013, and the work has evolved from cleaning modest homes in West Covina to scouring mega-mansions on the Westside. She employs 15 professional cleaning technicians — she prefers that term over maids, which feels restrictive since the company handles commercial projects as well. While smaller projects need only one or two people, larger ones require the entire squad.

On hectic days such as these, Flores oversees it all like a quarterback executing a well-oiled offense. She communicates with the homeowner and dispatches teams across the house, assigning any number of ladders, sponges and buckets to help complete the task. Certain towels are used for delicate surfaces such as marble or glass chandeliers. Backpack vacuums often make a cameo, since wheeled ones might scratch the floor.

Her team takes on any job, from small homes that take a few hours to hillside castles that take days. Often, they're not the only ones there.

"We're always working around people: contractors, floor polishers, furniture movers, stagers, people installing appliances. There's lots of traffic," she said.

It's hard labor — so much so that Flores doesn't let her team work more than eight hours at a time. But at the top of the market, the cleaning contracts are lucrative.

Her crew is currently cleaning a 20,000-square-foot mansion in Bel-Air that hit the market two months ago. The agent has been scheduling showings every week and weekend, so Flores' team has been tidying up the place three times a week since it first listed for sale.

The current tab is $17,000 and climbing with each visit.

For the owner, those bills can add up quickly, especially when a property sits on the market for months or even years. Southern California is one of the few markets in the country that regularly sees listings of $100 million or more, and with properties of such caliber, there may be only a few dozen potential buyers in the world with the means. If one of those buyers doesn't come along, owners could spend millions just trying to keep the place in salable shape.

In April, former Disney chief Michael Eisner offered up his Malibu compound for $225 million but hasn't yet found a buyer. The Manor, a famous 123-room Holmby Hills mansion once owned by Aaron and Candy Spelling and featured rooms dedicated to gift wrapping and flower cutting, hit the market in February for $165 million. No takers. In Beverly Crest, a $100-million mansion has been listed since January 2021. Crickets.

To show off such luxurious estates, some sellers will hire marketing teams to throw wild parties at the homes with other agents and potential buyers on the guest list. These events require that caterers, cooks, entertainers and influencers are added to the staff — and like most jobs in the service industry, the work sometimes evolves beyond the original description.

One such event for a luxury condo complex in Pasadena featured a dozen young women in gold dresses to serve champagne. Toward the end of the night, the hosts brought everyone outside and handed out small envelopes filled with butterflies. When opened, they were supposed to fly away over a fountain, showcasing the beauty of the property and the potential for new life there.