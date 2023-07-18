In-N-Out Burger, the California-founded fast food chain, is prohibiting employees at dozens of locations from wearing masks unless they provide a medical note.

The new guidelines apply to In-N-Out locations in Arizona, Colorado, Nevada, Utah and Texas. In California and Oregon, employees can continue wearing masks but must wear an N-95 provided by the company, unless they show a medical note allowing them to use a different mask. The masking policies are outlined in a pair of emails sent to employees last week.

"We are introducing new mask guidelines that emphasize the importance of customer service and the ability to show our Associates' smiles and other facial features while considering the health and well-being of all individuals," the announcements said. "We believe this policy will also help promote clear and effective communication both with our Customers and among our Associates."

It's unclear why different rules are in place for locations in different states. Representatives from In-N-Out did not reply to several requests for comment from SFGATE.

The guidance for locations in Arizona, Colorado, Nevada, Utah and Texas says that medical notes must "clearly state" why an employee needs to wear a mask. It also says that medical notes must include an estimated duration of time for wearing the mask, if applicable. Notes must be presented to a manager or a human resources employee. The guidance claims that any medical information that is disclosed in the notes will be kept confidential.

The only across-the-board exemption is for workers who are required to use protective gear as part of their jobs — In-N-Out cited "patty room Associates," "painters" and "lab technicians" as three such examples. They can continue wearing masks provided by In-N-Out at any location.

While the company's new masking guidelines are ostensibly about improving the interactions between employees and customers, In-N-Out has courted controversy in the past for its flouting of pandemic-era safety regulations. The location in Fisherman's Wharf — the only one in San Francisco — was temporarily closed in 2021 by local health officials after it was discovered that employees were not turning away customers who did not have proof of vaccination. A short time later, a location in Pleasant Hill in Contra Costa County was closed for similar reasons.

That same year, in a move that many saw as retaliation against the state, In-N-Out made a $40,000 donation to the California Republican Party during its fight to recall Gov. Gavin Newsom.