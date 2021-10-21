Insect that can cause damage to vineyards discovered in Solano County

Local officials have detected pockets of the glassy-winged sharpshooter in a residential area of Vacaville in Solano County, poising a potential threat the regional wine sector as the insect can destroy grapevines.

The infestation was first discovered on Oct. 1 when crews found five adult sharpshooters in traps that typically placed in different places around the state to monitor any potential threat. After the discovery, more traps were placed near the first location and 35 more glassy-winged sharpshooters were detected. Local agricultural workers also saw egg masses in the same neighborhood, though no eggs or insects have been detected outside the area,

The glassy-winged sharpshooter can transmit Pierce’s disease, when the pest injects a bacterium into the vine that can kills vines by restricting water flow. In past discoveries in the region, the pest or its eggs have been discovered by incoming shipments of plants from outside the area.

“We are addressing this new infestation with utmost urgency and are confident our early detection and rapid response actions, along with cooperation from Vacaville residents, will quickly suppress and help to eradicate it before it may impact local and regional agricultural resources,” said Solano County Agricultural Commissioner Ed King. The county has about 4,000 acres of vineyards.

The state has funded research into combating the disease. One Napa Valley winery announced last year it made two new wines made from experimental grape varieties that are highly resistant to Pierce's disease.

UC Davis adds more diversity to wine program board

UC Davis has added more diversity to its executive leadership board in the department of viticulture and enology, which has been under pressure to broaden its student body in the field.

The new members to the 26-person board include retired NBA legend Dwyane Wade, who also owns Wade Cellars; Julia Comey, a writer and founder of Black Wine Professionals; and Miguel Luna, a partner with Silverado Farming Co. who also is a graduate of UC Davis.

“All of our new board leaders have really unique skills to help the department achieve our strategic goals,” said David Block, professor and chair of the viticulture and enology department, in a statement. “They bring excellent communication skills, a passion for diversifying the industry and making sure students receive a great education and fulfilling career, and a passion for wine.”

In the aftermath of the Black Lives Matter movement, UC Davis came under more scrutiny to diversify its wine program as nation's preeminent viticulture and enology school. The undergraduate enrollment for Black students ranged between 1% to 2% in past years, Block told The Press Democrat last year.

Over the last decade, the department has gone from about 10% of students from underrepresented backgrounds to about one-third as of 2020.

New tasting room opens in Sonoma

La Prenda has opened a new tasting room just off of the Sonoma Square for the brand owned by Ned and Erika Hill. The space is located at 535 1st St. West and is next to The Red Grape.

The couple also operate La Prenda Vineyards Management, farming for wineries such as Schug, Roche Family and Bartholomew Estate. They have received Fish Friendly certification for their vineyards that the firm oversees. In 2013, the Hills launched their wine collection with winemaker Mike Cox and it includes such other labels as Fifth Hill, Happy Wife, Quarantine Wife and 95476.

The tasting room is open Wednesday through Saturday from 11 a.m. to 6 p.m. and the other days are by appointment.

Compiled by Bill Swindell. Submit items to bill.swindell@pressdemocrat.com.