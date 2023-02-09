Californians who received the Middle Class Tax Refund are being told by the IRS to hold off on filing their 2022 taxes.

The IRS said in a statement Friday that it has received questions from taxpayers regarding what to do with these refunds when it comes to claiming it on their taxes.

This includes the Middle Class Tax Refund for Californians, which was supposed to provide relief during a time of high gas prices and inflation.

“There are a variety of state programs that distributed these payments in 2022 and the rules surrounding them are complex,” the IRS said in its statement. “We expect to provide additional clarity for as many states and taxpayers as possible next week.”

The IRS recommended that taxpayers who received this rebate to wait until further guidance is provided before filing their for 2022.

The IRS also said it does not recommend amending a previously filed 2022 tax return.

Further guidance on what to do will be provided in the upcoming weeks, according to the statement.

