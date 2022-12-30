Editor’s note: Small businesses drive Sonoma County’s economy. Throughout 2023, local consumer and economy reporter Sara Edwards will be profiling the entrepreneurs who own or manage companies, boutiques, shops and other small businesses that play an integral role in our regional economy. Have a suggestion? Contact editor rick.green@pressdemocrat.com

January is the first time retailers are opening their doors without COVID restrictions in mind, something that especially hits home for businesses that provide hands-on interaction for their services.

For my debut column, I spoke with Roque Suazo, the owner of Redwood Fitness in Santa Rosa.

Before launching his own gym, Suazo worked at 24 Hour Fitness. When the company filed for bankruptcy and laid off much of its staff, Suazo took the opportunity to open his gym in Santa Rosa 2021.

Answers have been edited for length and clarity.

Sara: Tell us about how you started your business and what brought you here?

Suazo: Before COVID, I was working at 24 Hour Fitness for 10 years. They (filed for) bankruptcy and that’s when a good friend of mine contacted me about opening a gym.

So, I took the chance and it’s been an amazing experience especially because here, we have the opportunity. It’s all about customer service but also the connection that we have with the Latino community, and I think that’s a big score for me here because we speak Spanish.

Ninety percent of my members are from the Latino community.

Sara: So, you have that creative freedom when running your business?

Suazo: Correct, correct. But also, because, as Latinos, we have the wrong idea I think about fitness.

For us, I feel like since we’ve been here with changes that make and impact, you see people worrying more about health. We see a lot of people who have never worked out a day in their life and they come here because we speak Spanish and just the environment.

We don’t have those meathead guys using machines. We have so much equipment that you don’t need to worry about that here.

Sara: What has business been like in 2022? During the pandemic, there was a rise in virtual workouts, and that trend seems to continue even as people are more comfortable going out in public.

Suazo: We hit 2022 and in the beginning, it was chaos here. Between the mindset of people in November and December and their mindset in January, it just changed completely.

They don’t realize it’s just a regular day, just because it’s a new year. Why do you have to wait until the beginning of any month?

We got a lot of people, and when they removed the mask (mandate) that’s when we really started peaking and it’s been amazing.

We’re still trying to make sure everything is clean and people are respectful. I think it’s the customer service connection that we built and that’s what makes everything easier.

Sara: Tell me about the people who come to your gym? Who are your main targeted clients and why did you pick this location for your gym?

Suazo: We probably have 80% of Latino (members) but most of my members are really young, between the ages of 12 and 13 years old.

We see a lot of kids and then all the way to maybe early 40s. This location is good because of the Latino community, so it was easier for us (because) we’re Latino so it was the perfect match.

Sara: What are some issues that business owners in the fitness industry are facing right now?

Suazo: Still a little bit of COVID. I would say 5-10% of (my members) say they’re worried about COVID, RSV and the flu. It doesn’t affect my business that much because most of my members are really young, but people who are 50 years old and above worry about getting COVID or getting sick.

That is one challenge right now, and I think another one is inflation and everything (prices) going up. Some people say they don’t see a gym as a priority and say, “I’m going to cancel right now and go walking in the park” and they’re going to save their money because everything is going up. So, I think for me those are the issues. People don’t know what’s going to go on in 2023.

Sara: How does that impact your expectations for what business will be like in 2023?

Suazo: For me, I just go day-by-day because I feel like 2023 is going to be an amazing year for me. We’re getting people coming back and feeling safe (to come to the gym). If you asked me a year ago how I was feeling, you remember when Omicron was around and people were still concerned about it? I feel like right now, people are feeling more confident about it. They’re no longer afraid of COVID like they were a year ago.

Some people think we’re going to go into a recession, so a ton of people are thinking, “I need to save money, I need to save $100 here,” so maybe 5% of the people here think that way.

But we’re gonna kill it. 2023 is going to be my year for sure. I think at this point, for us, we have the name, we have the reputation as a clean nice environment. Everybody knows each other so when you have that reputation, it makes everything easy.

Sara: As a business owner, what keeps you up at night?

Suazo: I’m learning every day. For me, it’s a learning experience. In the beginning, let’s say a machine broke down. I used to take it really personally. Before I couldn’t sleep and would say, “I need to fix this machine,” or, “I need to do this.” Members understand that things can happen, but if one of the machines breaks down, my goal is to fix it as soon as I can.

Before, in my head, I would say, “Oh my God, the Zumba lady canceled on my, what am I going to do? I can’t go to sleep now.” Now, I know it’s OK. I just want to make sure everything is on point because people appreciate that.

Another thing is like, what if fire season comes? Those things worry me, but that’s something I cannot control. For me, my goal is to be prepared, but I cannot live my life through those kinds of fears because it’s something I cannot control. I can control when a machine is broken, but I don’t know when there’s going to be a disaster.

My goal as a business owner is to just be prepared, have options and see which one at the time is better for me.

Sara Edwards is the small business and consumer reporter for The Press Democrat. You can reach her at 707-521-5487 or sara.edwards@pressdemocrat.com. Follow her on Twitter @sedwards380.