Jackson Family Wines sues Gallo over La Crema trademark

Jackson Family Wines is suing E. & J. Gallo Winery again in federal court, alleging the country’s biggest wine producer committed trademark infringement by copying elements of its popular La Crema label.

The Santa Rosa-based company filed the lawsuit on March 31 in the District Court in Northern California against the Modesto-based Gallo claiming that its new Cask & Cream label is “confusingly similar” to its La Crema brand in a dispute that dates back to more than eight years ago.

“Under these circumstances, consumer confusion is inevitable,” Jackson claims in its 20-page complaint. The suit alleges the two labels “are similar in sight, sound and meaning and are used on the identical goods, namely California wine.”

In a statement, Gallo spokeswoman Caroline Shaw said the company “takes intellectual property rights seriously and has consistently respected the IP of others; however, we do not comment on pending legal matters.”

Cask & Cream is not yet on retail shelves.

The legal dispute is not the first for the two wine giants. More than two decades ago, Jackson filed a trademark infringement lawsuit against Gallo alleging it copied Kendall-Jackson’s label and bottle design for Gallo’s Turning Leaf brand.

A jury ruled in Gallo’s favor in 1997 and a federal judge later denied Kendall-Jackson’s motion for a new trial.

View the Jackson Family Wines lawsuit

The two companies are behemoths within the sector in Sonoma County. Gallo is the top wine seller in the United States with 88 million cases sold in 2020, according to Wine Business Monthly, and has a presence locally with such wineries as MacMurray Estate Vineyards and J Vineyards & Winery as well as numerous vineyards.

Founded by the late Jess Jackson, Jackson is the largest wine company based in Sonoma County and home to such iconic brands as Kendall-Jackson, Siduri and Stonestreet Winery as it specializes in the premium wine market with bottles starting at $10 to $15 a bottle. Jackson was ranked as the ninth largest winery in the country last year, according to Wine Business Monthly, selling an estimated 6 million cases.

In its lawsuit, Jackson noted La Crema sold more than 15 million bottles in fiscal 2020.