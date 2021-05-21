Jordan Vineyard & Winery buys Meola Vineyard in Alexander Valley

Jordan Vineyard & Winery has purchased Meola Vineyard in Alexander Valley, just north of Geyserville, marking the first time the family-owned winery has purchased land since the acquisition of its estate property in 1974.

The new property consists of 45 acres with almost 29 acres planted to cabernet sauvignon. The purchase price was not disclosed.

“We have been looking to purchase more vineyard land for a very long time,” said John Jordan, chief executive officer of Jordan Vineyard & Winery, who acquired the winery from his father in 2007.

“We have kicked the proverbial tires on a few properties and didn’t make any offers because we weren’t confident that those vineyards would produce grapes worthy of the Jordan master blend. This one is guaranteed and aligns with our focus on making the best cabernet sauvignon in our house style from a combination of estate and grower vineyards.”

Meola Vineyard had been owned by Mario Meola, who purchased the land in 1994. It has been farmed with mostly organic practices with vines planted from 1989 to 1994. The winery will replant the vineyard but wants to evaluate the quality and yield through at least one growing season.

Migration winery opens new Carneros tasting room

Migration winery will open up its new tasting room in the Carneros region of Napa County on May 24.

The winery, which is part of The Duckhorn Portfolio that recently became a publicly traded company, specializes in chardonnay and pinot noir wines. The tasting room is located at 1451 Stanly Lane and will be open from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. daily.

The structure features two interior rooms for sit-down tastings and a VIP room and a welcoming wine bar. There is also an all-season patio.

“We are thrilled to be putting down roots in this exciting community,” said Dana Epperson, winemaker for Migration, in a statement. “Not only is Carneros one of the premier wine destinations, it is a lovely place for guests to relax and enjoy the idyllic natural environment as they explore our world-class wines.

New sales manager hired at Shannon Family of Wines

Rob Czerw has been hired as the Southeast region sales manager for Shannon Family of Wines in Lower Lake.

Czerw most recently worked for Trinchero Family Estates as a divisional manager in Florida, overseeing both retail and restaurant sales in the Sunshine State. He also worked for Southern Glazer’s Wine & Spirits for 17 years, holding multiple management positions.

Czerw will be responsible for wine sales in all channels in Florida, Georgia, Mississippi, and Alabama for the winery, which is one of the largest in Lake County with ownership of 2,500 acres with only about 45% converted to vineyards.

Compiled by Bill Swindell. Submit items to bill.swindell@pressdemocrat.com.