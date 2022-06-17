Judd Wallenbrock joins Lake County winery after leaving C. Mondavi

Judd Wallenbrock, who earlier this year left his position as president and CEO at C. Mondavi & Family, the family-owned wine company that operates Charles Krug, Napa Valley’s oldest winery, has joined a Lake County winery.

Wallenbrock said in a LinkedIn post that he will be serving as the chief executive officer for Boatique Wines.

The winery is located in the Red Hills region and opened its tasting room in 2015, featuring a large complex and events center that also houses antique boats. The venue also offers panoramic views of the nearby mountains.

“While hanging my consulting shingle back out, a wonderful opportunity flew in the door and I'm so thrilled to announce that I will be acting as the CEO for the amazing Boatique Wines in Lake County,” Wallenbrock wrote in his post.

Chalk Hill Estate to celebrate 50th anniversary

Chalk Hill Estate Vineyards in Healdsburg will celebrate its 50th anniversary at its signature summer event, Soirée Blanc, on Aug. 6

The winery, owned by Foley Family Wines, will host the party that will feature its new 2020 Chardonnays that will soon be available in the marketplace.

The cost is $125 per person for wine club members and $200 per person for guests. For more information visit bit.ly/39zis0h.

Silverado Farming has new viticulturist

Sam Mills is the new research viticulturist for Silverado Farming Company.

She has been working at Silverado for the past year on the viticulture team, previously as soil health specialist, the Napa Valley-based company stated. Mills worked in the wine industry for the past 12 years.

She started her wine journey by studying at California Polytechnic State University, San Luis Obispo, College of Agriculture, and she received her Bachelor of Science degree in geosciences with a concentration in wine and viticulture.

The North Bay Business Journal contributed to this article. Compiled by Bill Swindell. Submit items to bill.swindell@pressdemcorat.com.