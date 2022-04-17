Jury awards $450,000 to Kentucky man fired over unwanted office birthday party

A Kentucky man who was fired days after he had a panic attack at his workplace over an unwanted birthday party was awarded $450,000 by a jury last month for lost wages and emotional distress.

The man, Kevin Berling, had been working at a medical laboratory, Gravity Diagnostics in Covington, Kentucky, for about 10 months when he asked the office manager not to throw him a birthday party because he had an anxiety disorder, according to a lawsuit filed in Kentucky’s Kenton County Circuit Court.

Berling’s lawyer, Tony Bucher, said the party had been planned by other employees while the office manager was away and that the situation had quickly spiraled out of control.

Berling had a panic attack after he learned about the planned lunchtime celebration. Berling chose to spend his lunch break in his car instead.

The next day, Berling had a panic attack in a meeting with two supervisors who confronted him about his “somber behavior,” Bucher said. He was fired three days later in an email that suggested that Berling posed a threat to his co-workers’ safety.

In a court filing, the company said it had fired Berling because he was “violent” in the meeting and had scared the supervisors.

A month after the meeting, in September 2019, Berling sued the company for disability discrimination.

After a two-day trial, a jury reached a verdict March 31, concluding that Berling had experienced an adverse employment action because of a disability. Jurors awarded him $150,000 in lost wages and benefits and $300,000 for suffering, embarrassment and loss of self-esteem.

The judge in the case has not yet entered a judgment regarding the verdict.

John Maley, a lawyer for Gravity Diagnostics, said Saturday that the company would file post-trial motions challenging the verdict on legal grounds and asserting that one juror had violated court orders about obtaining information outside the trial.

Maley said the case had not met the standard for a disability claim because Berling had never disclosed his anxiety disorder to the company and had not met the legal threshold to qualify as having a disability.

Berling is happy in his new job at a school, Bucher said, and although his panic attacks increased in frequency after that week in 2019, they have gradually diminished.