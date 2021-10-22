Kaiser Permanente engineers in Santa Rosa stay resilient as monthlong strike languishes

You can’t miss what resembles a makeshift campsite at the northeast corner of the busy intersection at Bicentennial Way and Mendocino Avenue in Santa Rosa.

It’s been there 35 days and counting. When you slowly drive by or stop for a closer look, as I did, it’s clear this is far from a recreational experience. As the sign hanging on front of one of two tents states, “Engineering on strike.”

The protagonists are the stationary and biomedical engineers employed by Kaiser Permanente, the big California hospital operator and one of the nation’s largest nonprofit health care providers.

Across Northern California, this is one of 24 picket lines including about 750 people represented by Stationary Engineers Local 39 of the International Union of Operating Engineers. They walked off the job Sept. 17 largely over compensation and feeling unappreciated.

“We all appreciate this place, but right now it seems that we are all just a number on a sheet,” said Jason Coester, assistant chief engineer at the nearby Kaiser medical center, a long football pass behind the nonstop picketing site, where 16 of the striking engineers work.

Coester, a 20-year employee, has grown up with Kaiser. He was born in its San Francisco hospital on Geary Boulevard. Nine years ago, doctors and nurses there saved the lives of his wife and son during premature childbirth.

Mingling in the tents and toting placards outside on the sidewalk in Santa Rosa for passersby who often honk their car horns and yell encouragement, these engineers are novel at walking a picket line. It’s the first strike for Local 39, a small bargaining unit of men and women who keep the Kaiser buildings and medical equipment running properly.

‘Not a sympathy strike’

“It’s our little shanty town,” said another 20-year stationary engineer Debby Clay, walking into the main tent to introduce a visitor to a few of her colleagues.

Since this is a 24/7 picket line, there are coolers of water and other drinks, plus rations of fruit, candy and other snacks. Supporters occasionally bring bottled water and coffee to add to the provisions. One good Samaritan surprised the engineers one day with burgers from In-N-Out for lunch. The main tent has a rolldown door to shield those inside from the elements. And there’s a portable heater ready to keep the overnight crew warm.

George Ortiz, a nearly 18-year stationary engineer, was sitting in the tent Tuesday with his smiling 4-year-old daughter who was helping herself to Halloween candy.

Ortiz, whose parents came to California from Guatemala, told me he remembers as a boy in the 1980s going to the picket line with his mom, a former Kaiser receptionist in south San Francisco.

He thinks it’s important for his youngest and older daughter, 9, to see for themselves what a union sometimes needs to do to stand firm. In other words, organized labor taking last-resort action trying to coax a sweeter contract from management.

In talking with a handful of Kaiser engineers over three visits, there appeared to be strong solidarity and resolve to stay outside on the corner until they get a new contract comparable to their peers in the area.

“This is not a sympathy strike,” Ortiz said. “We’ll be out here until we get a contract.”

Coester did tell me, though, “We don’t want to be here for Thanksgiving.”

Pay parity with peer engineers

When working, they are admittedly well paid, as he acknowledged. Journeymen — meaning trained and experienced engineers — earn $57 an hour, about $120,000 a year, health and other fringe benefits and company contributions to their pensions. Total annual compensation comes to nearly $180,000.

But their health care engineering comrades up the road at Sutter Santa Rosa Regional Hospital and across town at Providence Santa Rosa Memorial Hospital are now paid about $3 more an hour, or $6,000 more a year.

After slogging through the coronavirus pandemic that lingers, the Kaiser engineers didn’t want to cede further financial ground and, therefore, when their old three-year contract expired last month they walked off the job.

They aren’t alone. Walkouts at U.S. hospitals have increased after 19 months of the grueling public health crisis. Frontline health care workers have been pushed to the brink. So far this year, there have been at least 30 strikes across the country involving health care workers, according to a labor action tracker at Cornell University's School of Industrial and Labor Relations.

Nonetheless, Local 39 union negotiators continue to meet weekly via Zoom video chat with Kaiser representatives to try and hammer out a new labor pact. A federal mediator is joining the contract talks Friday to help break the ice.