Kenwood Press sold to Glen Ellen couple

Alec and Ann Peters, owners and publishers of the Kenwood Press, have entered into a contract to sell the 32-year-old community newspaper to Melissa Dowling and Paul Goguen of Glen Ellen.

Goguen worked for various media organizations for 18 years including Bloomberg News as a journalist and photographer, and Dowling’s background is in human resources and technology management with PeopleSoft, the United Nations and Bloomberg, among others.

Founded in 1988, the Kenwood Press covers the communities of Kenwood, Glen Ellen and Oakmont, in the northern part of Sonoma Valley. It distributes 8,000 free copies, primarily by mail to 7,500 addresses in its circulation area, on the 1st and the 15th of the month.according to its website.

The Peters, who announced they were retiring in April, took over the newspaper from founding editor Jay Gamel in 1995.

Transfer of ownership takes place on Jan. 1, 2021. The sales price was not disclosed.